ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rich Eisen: ‘Insane’ to judge CFB stars for opting out

By Brian Holland
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStars around the sport opted out of their bowl games...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
chargers

Coach Staley Joins The Rich Eisen Show

On Tuesday, head coach Brandon Staley joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' to talk about the Chargers upcoming primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Staley also talked about how quarterback Justin Herbert has developed as a player in their first season together, how the team has navigated the challenges of a full NFL season, his philosophy when it comes to fourth down and more.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Matt Corral
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#Bowl Games#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy