NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Thousands of people came out to Veterans Stadium in New Britain on Tuesday as they were handing out 4,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks. Some New Britain neighbors started lining up as soon as 4:30 a.m. Because of that, the city made the decision to start the event an hour early to help with traffic. New Britain police and fire were helping move things along.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO