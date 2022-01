The PlayStation 4 brought virtual reality (VR) to consoles for the first time and fans have been wondering exactly what Sony has in store for the PS5. The PS5 has been on the market for over a year now and it was way back in March of 2021 that Sony took the wraps off the new PS5 VR controllers. Sony is calling its next-generation system, the somewhat unimaginatively titled, PS VR2, while the previously controllers have also been officially named and are henceforth known as the PS VR2 Sense.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO