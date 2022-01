AMC Networks has acquires Houston-based Sentai Holdings, which supplies anime content and merchandise and also operates the Hidive direct-to-consumer streaming service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction encompasses all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, a public-private Japanese investment fund. Under interim CEO Matt Blank, AMC Networks is continuing to purse a niche streaming strategy. The company expects to to have 20 million to 25 million total subscribers across its portfolio of targeted offerings, among them Sundance Now, Acorn TV and Shudder, by 2025. By then, the company says, most of its revenue will come from streaming as...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO