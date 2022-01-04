ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Plus up payment: what to do if you missed the deadline

 1 day ago

You may have missed the Dec. 31 deadline for plus up payments, but there are things you can still do for the stimulus check.

Millions of Americans benefitted from the third stimulus check under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act.

Unfortunately, many who were eligible did not end up receiving their full payment, or any payment at all.

The check was worth $1,400 for each person and dependent.

The money was geared toward boosting the economy and helping those negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The IRS issued the payments based on taxpayers 2019 or 2020 tax returns, which for many may not have been accurate.

Some people either did not file recently or did not register and didn’t get any of the three stimulus checks.

There were other ways people missed out on stimulus cash, like new parents gaining a dependent and the IRS not knowing.

How to claim missed stimulus cash if you missed the plus up deadline

If you missed your chance to claim the money by Dec. 31, you can claim it on your 2021 tax return.

First, file your taxes so the IRS can process your return. The return will let them know any new details from 2021.

If you had a newborn in 2021, you’ll get the stimulus check for the dependent as well as the $3,600 child tax credit if you qualify.

Make sure you know exactly what you are due by understanding any information the IRS released about the plus up payments and stimulus checks.

If you try to claim too much or the wrong amount, it may delay your tax return’s processing time.

To claim the missing payment from 2021, you’ll need to claim the recovery rebate credit.

To claim missing stimulus payments from 2020, you’ll need to file a 2020 1040.

Comments / 0

