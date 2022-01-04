ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SamTrans rolling out free onboard Wi-Fi

By Staff
climaterwc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamTrans riders can browse the internet while onboard buses using free Wi-Fi. “Wi-Fi is currently being enabled on the 800 series articulated buses, with the entire...

