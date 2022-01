STONECREST, Ga. — The Mayor of Stonecrest announced he will resign hours before he’s set to appear in court on federal fraud charges. Jason Lary addressed the city Tuesday, saying the resignation will be effective at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Lary is accused of stealing more than $650,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover his own tax liabilities and pay off the mortgage on his lake house.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO