ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

It’s a new year. Make sure your online life is in good hands

By Amy Iverson
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much of our lives documented online, we need to ensure all that information falls into the right hands after our death. Just like physical assets, we should make plans to grant the right people access to our virtual life as well. Death isn’t necessarily something we want...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Black people use Facebook more than anyone. Now they're leaving.

Brandon Keyes, a 37-year-old Army combat veteran from Detroit, has an on-again, off-again relationship with Facebook. These days, it’s mostly off. Keyes says he got tired of Facebook censoring Black users when they call out racism while permitting hateful speech and memes to spread unchecked. Once his account was...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Apple Id#Your Name#Legacy Contacts#Settings#Password Security
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
INTERNET
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to log out of Facebook remotely from anywhere and on any device

There’s no way around it - you just have to be on social media for your existence to be recognized nowadays. Joking aside, Facebook remains one of the most popular social networks out there, despite all controversies in the past few years. According to Statista, “with roughly 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide.”
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Apps and services you should consider ditching in 2022

The new year can be a great time to rethink our relationship with technology. Nearly 50% of Americans spend 5-6 hours on their smartphone daily, so if you’re planning to improve your life, doing an “app cleanse” can be a good place to start. Ask yourself: Is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Have Your Own Social Media Assistant With Post Planner

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past two years, it’s just how significant branding can be. As many people remain stuck working or schooling from home, a lot of their interactions with friends and family have come through social media channels. Businesses have felt the shift, as well, as they’ve turned to social media campaigns to share their messages and introduce new ones to their clients. When done properly, social media can be an effective tool in both personal and professional realms alike.
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

Does Social Media Foster COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories?

Increasing numbers of people get their news from social media rather than traditional news sites. Researchers tested how preferences for social media platforms related to users accepting or rejecting pandemic conspiracies. Twitter use was associated with a modest decrease in belief in conspiracy theories. Increasing numbers of people get their...
INTERNET
kiss951.com

10 Ways To Up Your Game On Social Media

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy