Crawford County, IN

Silver Alert issued for Crawford County man

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fa6Wi_0dcik6pf00

MILLTOWN, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 26-year-old man missing from Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Nathaniel Woods was last seen on Dec. 4 around 11:30 p.m. in Milltown.

Woods is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 338-3616 or 911.

Indiana Sports
FOX59

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX59

5 in custody after vehicle hits Noblesville home overnight

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Five people were taken in to custody early Tuesday morning after a car was driven into a house. Police were called to a home on Millwood Drive around 2:30 a.m. after the vehicle hit the home. A FOX59 photographer says the vehicle had significant front end damage, and damage to the home seemed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD remains in hours-long standoff with barricaded subject on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Numerous IMPD officers including the department’s SWAT team, along with other police agencies, are engaged in a standoff with a barricaded subject on the city’s southeast side. The incident unfolded near the intersection of Todd Rd. and S. Sherman Dr. at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. During the incident, multiple ammunition rounds have been […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Avon apartments damaged, firefighter injured during early morning fire

AVON, Ind. — An early morning fire left heavy damage to one apartment and caused smoke and water damage to three others. Firefighters responded to the fire at apartments on Foxfield Lane near Rockville Road around 2:30 a.m. Police say one apartment was the main source of the fire, and the unit, including the roof, […]
AVON, IN
