Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry praises Javi Marroquin as he spends day with sons Lincoln, 8, & Eli, 3, after exes goes on date

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry praised Javi Marroquin as he spent the day with his sons Lincoln, 8, and Eli, 3, after the exes went on a date.

Kailyn, 29, spoke highly of her ex-husband after their recent kayaking date.

Kailyn praised Javi as he spent time with Lincoln and Eli Credit: Social Media - Refer to source
The exes recently went on a kayaking date together Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Javi, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to share two photos of his sons playing in the snow.

The first photo captured Eli smiling as he sat behind the wheel of a green toy truck.

Meanwhile, the second photo showed Lincoln sitting on a sled as Eli pulled him through the snow with the small truck.

Javi captioned the Instagram post: “Snow day today!”

The Teen Mom 2 star praised her ex in the comments section as she wrote: “Omg I love it.”

She added a crying-laughing emoji and heart eye emoji at the end of the comment.

While Kailyn and her ex-husband share Lincoln, Javi’s ex Lauren Comeau is the mother of Eli.

The MTV stars were married from 2012-2017.

Kailyn and Javi haven't always been on the best of terms since their divorce, though they now seem to be getting along.

KAYAKING DATE

In addition to leaving comments on each other's Instagram posts, the pair recently went on a date together.

The exes sparked rumors that they may rekindle their romance when they went on a kayaking date late last month.

In a now-deleted video, Javi and Kailyn appeared to be enjoying themselves as they paddled across the waters.

While Kailyn deleted the video from their date, the clip eventually resurfaced on a Teen Mom fan page on Instagram.

The co-parents appeared to be passing along a bridge of boughs in the murky waters, while Javi's voice was heard in the audio of the short clip.

He was heard saying: "There's a sunken skip around the corner."

Kailyn's ex seemed to be excited about his discovery as he cheered: "Oh cool!"

BACK TOGETHER?

Shortly after the video resurfaced on social media, fans admitted that they're rooting for the pair to give their relationship another try.

While taking to the comments section, one fan said: "That’s the love of her life."

Another wrote: "If anything wasn't going on, she wouldn’t have reposted without audio."

A third fan chimed in: "It’s good that they spend time together."

A fourth person mentioned: "He’s her person and I totally want them to get back together but don’t think they will."

In addition to Lincoln, the Teen Mom 2 star is also a mother to Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lux, four, and Creed, one, with ex Chris Lopez.

GETTING ALONG

Last week, Kailyn took to her Instagram Story to reveal Javi had teased her in an Instagram message.

After Kailyn posted a video onto her Story with her son Lux, Javi slid into her DMs to share his thoughts on the clip.

Comparing her to Helga Pataki from Hey Arnold!, Javi wrote: “You kinda look like Helga.”

Kailyn replied with a crying-laughing emoji and joked she hoped he wasn’t comparing her to the animated character.

Javi jokingly insisted she was correct as he wrote: “Yeah cause you hella tacky.”

In addition to sharing the conversation on her Instagram Story, the star wrote: “Someone come get their ex husband ASAP.”

Javi played in the snow with his sons
The exes recently went on a kayaking date together Credit: Instagram/@kaillowry
Kailyn and Javi were married from 2012-2017 Credit: Instagram/Chris Lopez

