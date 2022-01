Jim Harbaugh finally made good on the hype at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff after slaying Ohio State. He did so after taking a pay cut and embracing charity. His magical season took place during a period of great change for the coaching industrial complex as salaries exploded. Look no further than the juicy and lengthy deals signed by James Franklin at Penn State and Mel Tucker at Michigan State. So it would be reasonable to think the latest speculation the former San Francisco 49ers coach would leverage NFL rumors into a larger payday. And that's how I'm choosing to process the latest report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO