Guthrie Cancels Preview Shows For ‘A Raisin In The Sun’ Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Guthrie Theater has announced that at least the first three preview performances of their upcoming production of “A Raisin in the Sun” have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The theater announced that the evening shows scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, Sunday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 11 are canceled as of now.

Calling it a “difficult decision,” the theater offered refunds for anyone who had tickets purchased for those days.

This follows last month’s cancellation of the last remaining “A Christmas Carol” performances around the titular holiday, due to “multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff.”

The theater halted performances for 18 months at the beginning of the pandemic, which officials say resulted in the loss of $28 million in revenue. The theater was also forced to lay off 80% of its staff.