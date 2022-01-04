ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We have to open up' says NYC mayor on businesses

By CNN
 1 day ago
New York Mayor Eric Adams explains why he thinks businesses should open...

www.cnn.com

CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape. Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration

Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his deputy mayors will be women – four of them women of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams vows to reduce fines for mom-and-pop businesses, orders results in three months

Mayor Adams ordered city agencies on Tuesday to begin phasing out “unnecessary” business fines in an effort to bring relief to mom-and-pop businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. The executive order, which Adams signed at Pearl River Mart in lower Manhattan, requires that within three months several city agencies identify the 25 violations that lead to the most summonses and fines ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

NYC Mayor Eric Adams to big banks: We need you back in the office

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is not pleased with the shift back to remote work by Wall Street banks and other major employers in the Big Apple. "We have to open up," Adams told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Tuesday. "I need my city to open. And we have to be safe, we have to double down on vaccinations and booster shots. We have to double down on testing. But we have to reshape our thinking of how do we live with Covid."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Nyc Mayor
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Mayor Adams thinks take-home tests can help on the road to ‘living with COVID’

CITY HALL, N.Y. — For Mayor Eric Adams, the goal is to learn to live with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he hopes to do it using take-home tests, he said Tuesday. Adams said he took one such test before an afternoon press conference in Manhattan and was discouraged by its complicated instructions. To address that, he said hopes compile informative videos in multiple languages telling people about the tests and how they work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Mayor Adams signs executive order to help NYC small businesses

Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order to help small businesses Tuesday. He says its goal is to get rid of needless fines against small businesses in New York City. He says it will reform small business violations by reducing fines and penalties. The new executive order calls upon various departments in the city to take a second look at their business regulations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elko Daily Free Press

New NYC mayor says kids safe in school despite virus surge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City schoolchildren returned to the classroom Monday despite a surge in COVID-19 infections over the holiday break, with newly sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams telling parents: “We are going to be safe and we will be open to educate our children.”. Adams, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Mayor Adams takes office

Mayor Eric Adams had originally planned on holding his inauguration inside the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, in front of thousands of people. But with COVID-19 cases reaching new highs in the city each day, Adams said he would scale the celebration back, adding that he didn’t even need an inauguration, just a “mattress and a floor.”
QUEENS, NY
CNN

CNN

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

