The Untold Truth Of Pilot Flying J

Every state in the U.S. has its own version of laws. There's different laws on gambling, buying alcohol, having a license to fish or hunt, and perhaps most bafflingly, laws on the food you eat. That's right — if you're a frequent traveler or even a homebody in your home state, you may have unknowingly broken more than a few of these downright absurd rules. In Virginia, Halloween is exclusively for kids 13 and under, according to Taste Of Home, so being a teenager and dressing up in a bedsheet ghost costume isn't just weird but also illegal. In Mississippi, a law prevents restrictions on food and drink portion sizes. It is jokingly named the Anti-Bloomberg Bill after health-focused New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's attacks on soda being served in 16-ounce cups (via CNN). If you're on a beach vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, and find yourself finishing off a hot dog while walking into the water, you're violating a state law against swimming while eating (via Patch).

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO