Best Medical Alert Systems of 2022: Top 8 Life Alert Devices for Seniors

Best Medical Alert Systems of 2022: [ Best Medical Alert Systems of 2022: ]

Medical alert systems are life-saving devices that offer seniors emergency help with the press of a button. The best medical alert systems offer a variety of useful features including GPS tracking, automatic fall detection, medication reminders, and 24/7 emergency monitoring.

However, choosing the right medical alert system for your needs can feel like an overwhelming task. With so many in-home medical alert systems and mobile devices to choose from, the options are endless.

To help you choose, we’ve reviewed the best medical alert systems on the market. We evaluated each medical alert system on a variety of factors including features, user reviews, price, battery life, monitoring, and optional add-ons.

Here are our top picks for the best medical alert systems of 2022.

Top 8 Best Medical Alert Systems for Seniors in 2022

Medical Guardian: Best medical alert system overall

Bay Alarm Medical: Best value

MobileHelp: Best mobile medical alert systems

LifeFone: Best mobile app

Medical Care Alert: Best monitoring center

Aloe Care: Best voice-activated system

QMedic: Best for remote caregiving

GetSafe: Best customer service

#1. Medical Guardian: Best Overall

Medical Guardian is one of the top medical alert systems in the industry. Geoff Gross, CEO of Medical Guardian, first launched the company out of his garage in 2006. He wanted to develop a system to help people like his grandmother, who had recently experienced several falls, remain independent while having access to the help they need.

Since 2006, Medical Guardian has expanded into a highly reputable alert company offering a range of both at-home and mobile medical alert systems. Altogether, the company sells two home systems (Home 2.0 and Classic Guardian) and three on-the-go systems (Mini Guardian, Mobile 2.0, and Active Guardian).

The Classic Guardian is a straightforward home medical alert system that connects to a landline, allowing you to call for assistance within 1,300 feet of your base unit. Meanwhile, the Home 2.0 features a sleeker design with a smart voice assist button, cellular connection, and up to 32 hours of backup battery life.

Medical Guardian’s most popular mobile system is the Active Guardian, which features long-lasting mobile coverage. This device uses cellular service to connect you to the company’s monitoring center from anywhere. Even better, the device has a battery life of seven full days, making it easy to keep charged.

Medical Guardian’s monitoring center is reliable and professional. This monitoring center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer your calls when you press your help button. Additionally, all of the company’s operators go through extensive training in emergency dispatch services to ensure that they can provide the best assistance possible when you call for help.

Medical Guardian offers several unique features that set it apart from other medical alert companies. For example, the company offers free activation and free equipment with no hidden fees. These benefits can save you money on your total medical system purchase.

Medical Guardian also provides the furthest signal range of any medical alert company. The home medical alert system includes a range of 1,300 feet, which can give you more freedom to stay connected from anywhere within your home.

Additionally, Medical Guardian offers several accessories and added features that you can use to optimize your safety with your Medical Guardian system. For example, you can add automatic fall detection to any mobile device, a safety feature that automatically alerts the monitoring center when you experience a fall.

Medical Guardian also provides a free lockbox with every medical alert system purchase. This lockbox can allow emergency services to gain entry to your home without needing to break a door or window.

Overall, Medical Guardian is a dependable, trustworthy medical alert company offering an impressive selection of mobile and home systems to suit your needs.

#2. Bay Alarm Medical: Highly Rated Medical Alert With Fall Detection

Bay Alarm Medical is a top-rated medical alert system company that has helped thousands of customers age independently in their homes. This company first launched in 2007 as a subsidiary of Bay Alarm, a home security company that has been in business since 1946.

Bay Alarm Medical developed its medical alert systems to enable older adults to benefit from independent living, peace of mind, and healthy aging. This company sells a range of in-home and on-the-go devices, along with accessories that you can use to gain additional assurance about your safety.

The company’s in-home medical alert systems can use landline or cellular connection to connect you to emergency services at the touch of a button. These systems have a 1,000-foot service range, up to five years of battery life, and crystal-clear two-way voice communication.

Additionally, Bay Alarm Medical sells two mobile systems: a GPS help button and an SOS smartwatch.

First, the GPS help button is a small, sleek button that you can carry in your pocket or attach to a belt loop. This button uses 4G cellular service and location data to connect you to the help center.

Meanwhile, the SOS smartwatch is an attractive watch that can connect you to the help center with a touch of a button. This watch provides a sleeker alternative to traditional help buttons and resembles other modern smartwatches, allowing it to blend in seamlessly with your attire.

If you’d prefer to have a mobile system and in-home system, you can purchase one of Bay Alarm Medical’s bundle plans, which include both of these systems for a lower price.

Bay Alarm Medical connects its in-home and mobile alert systems to a 24/7 live operator who can help you in your time of need. These trained response agents have the expertise necessary to deliver the best assistance when you call for help.

If desired, you can also add optional fall detection to the GPS help button. This feature can automatically contact the Bay Alarm Medical response center when your device detects a fall, ensuring that you have access to the assistance you need.

Bay Alarm Medical also sells various accessories to optimize your safety and peace of mind. For example, you can purchase wall buttons to hang around your home, giving you access to the medical monitoring center when you do not have your mobile help button within reach. You can also add a Vial of Life to your purchase, on which you can write your medical information for emergency responders.

Additionally, Bay Alarm Medical’s devices come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This guarantee can allow you to return your equipment for a full refund, minus shipping, within 30 days of your purchase.

Overall, Bay Alarm Medical is a reliable medical response company that has showcased its trustworthiness and quality through its thousands of satisfied customers.

#3. MobileHelp: Best Mobile Medical Alert With GPS Location Tracking

MobileHelp is a leading medical alert company based in Boca Raton, Florida. This company is best known for developing the first fully integrated medical alert system with GPS technology. Since the company’s launch in 2008, MobileHelp has crafted a positive reputation for delivering high-quality yet affordable medical alert systems to customers across the U.S.

MobileHelp sells in-home medical alert systems, on-the-go devices, and complete protection systems. Along with its traditional landline system, the company also offers an innovative Touch Classic medical alert system. This sleek system features a touch screen, easy setup, and optional activity tracking and medication reminders. Even better, Touch Classic includes a scrolling picture gallery and games, such as Sudoku.

Meanwhile, MobileHelp sells two on-the-go systems: Solo and Micro. The Solo system uses GPS tracking to connect you to the monitoring center from anywhere. The Solo also comes with a waterproof help button that you can wear in the shower or out in the rain while maintaining cellular coverage.

Next, the Micro mobile system is a small, lightweight device that you can easily take on the go. This device is waterproof, allowing you to wear it anywhere while staying connected to the response center. The Micro also features lightning-fast wireless data transmission through the AT&T cellular network.

MobileHelp’s mobile systems also include two-way voice communication, allowing you to speak with an operator directly to describe your situation. However, because these devices use GPS location tracking, the operator can instantly gain access to your location without you needing to describe it.

When you call for help through MobileHelp, you will connect to a 24/7 monitoring center. Your operator will respond to your situation by dispatching emergency services or contacting a friend or relative to assist you. MobileHelp works with Rapid Response, a best-in-class monitoring center, to deliver assistance to its customers.

MobileHelp systems come with a two-year price lock guarantee. This guarantee can ensure that your subscription price will not increase within the first two years of using your MobileHelp system.

Additionally, every MobileHelp subscription comes with free equipment and free activation. These benefits lower your overall costs, allowing MobileHelp to stay within your budget.

MobileHelp also sends a free lockbox with every order, a $29.95 value. This lockbox can give emergency responders access to a key that they can use to enter your home when you call for help.

Overall, MobileHelp is a reliable medical alert systems company offering a range of alert devices and accessories to suit your specific needs.

#4. LifeFone: Good Senior Alert System With Price-Lock Guarantee

LifeFone is a high-tech medical alert system offering additional monitoring services, such as fire and carbon monoxide detection, to help you feel safe in your home and on the go. This company has been in business since 1976 and has an A+ rating from the BBB, allowing you to feel confident in its quality and reputation.

LifeFone sells a range of medical alert devices, including both at-home and on-the-go options. First, the company’s at-home systems can connect to either landline service or cellular connection to provide coverage within your home. These systems have a 1,300-foot service range, 32-hour backup battery life, and a room temperature sensor.

Meanwhile, the company’s most popular mobile system is the VIPx. This device is the smallest, lightest, and most advanced system the company offers.

The VIPx can connect you to the emergency monitoring center from anywhere in the U.S. through 4G LTE cellular service. This device is also water-resistant, uses advanced GPS tracking technology, and has a battery life of up to 16 days.

You can add optional fall detection to your mobile alert device for just $5 per month.

LifeFone connects its medical response devices to a U.S.-based emergency response center. This center employs both English and Spanish-speaking operators who answer calls within an average of 15 seconds. After assessing your situation, your operator can call an emergency responder or contact a friend or family member to assist you.

LifeFone allows you to include an unlimited number of emergency contact notifications with your plan. This means that LifeFone can contact as many people as you request when you call for help. For example, if you’d like your children, spouse, and neighbor to know every time you call for help, LifeFone can reach out to all of these individuals for you.

LifeFone also offers a caregiver mobile app that your loved ones can use to check in on you. This mobile app provides information such as your:

Current location

Button press history

Daily steps

Daily first motion

Device battery

Additionally, your loved ones can manually ring your device through this mobile app, helping you locate it when you misplace it.

If you’re in the market for a low-cost medical alert system, LifeFone may be one of your best options. This company offers plans starting at less than $1 per day, making it more affordable than many other alert systems.

You can also add optional medication reminders to your at-home medical alert system. If you take medications every day, these reminders can ensure that you do not forget to take your daily dose.

Overall, LifeFone is one of the highest rated medical alert companies in the industry, offering numerous high-value medical alert features for an affordable price.

#5. Medical Care Alert: Emergency Help Button with Optional Fall Detection

Medical Care Alert is a reputable medical alert company with an A+ BBB rating and straightforward response systems suitable for a range of customers. This Michigan-based company has been in business since 2008 and offers both home security systems and personal emergency response systems.

Medical Care Alert offers three medical response device types: a Home system, Home and Yard system, and Home and Away system. The basic Home system includes cellular connection through AT&T, allowing you to connect to the emergency monitoring center without a landline. This system also features a shower-safe button, 24-hour backup battery life, and an optional fall detection device.

Meanwhile, the Home and Yard system includes a shower-safe pendant with a range of 600 feet. This pendant also features two-way voice communication, allowing you to speak with an operator directly when you call for help.

Finally, the Home and Away Elite system features GPS tracking and cellular service to provide assistance from anywhere. This device is extremely lightweight, weighing less than 2 ounces, and is water-resistant. You can clip the device to your belt loop or wear it as a pendant, allowing you to access it whenever you need help.

Medical Care Alert connects its response systems to a dependable monitoring center that received the 2016 Monitoring Center of the Year award from the Central Station Alarm Association. This center only works with operators who are EMT or EMD-certified, ensuring that they know the best ways to handle emergencies.

When you call for help through your at-home or mobile medical alert system, Medical Care Alert will automatically call and text all of your emergency contacts. This feature ensures that your loved ones know about your emergency as soon as it happens and can respond accordingly.

This company offers a 14-day money-back guarantee that you can use to try your medical alert system risk-free. If you are dissatisfied with your system for any reason, you can return it within 14 days of your initial purchase for a full refund.

Medical Care Alert also sells automatic fall detection add-ons. These devices can automatically contact the help center when they detect a fall, ensuring that you receive the assistance you need even if you cannot access your device.

Medical Care Alert does not charge any activation or setup fees. You can also receive a free lockbox with any medical alert system purchase, allowing EMS to enter your home without damaging your door.

Altogether, Medical Care Alert is one of the top medical alert companies in the industry because of its straightforward, reliable systems and top-notch response center.

#6. Aloe Care: Best Mobile App for Caregivers

Aloe Care is a high-tech medical alert company that goes above and beyond traditional medical alerts to provide comprehensive monitoring and responsiveness. This company launched in 2018, making it one of the newer companies in the medical alert system market. However, the company designed its systems with modern technology and the future of in-home elder care in mind.

Aloe Care sells three medical alert systems: Essentials, Essentials Plus, and Total Care.

First, the Essentials system is an in-home alert system featuring built-in motion, air quality, and temperature sensors that can optimize your safety at home. This system allows you to call for help with your voice or by pressing a mobile care button. The device connects to a 4G cellular network, ensuring that you reach the monitoring center quickly.

Next, the Essentials Plus system includes everything in the Essentials system along with a mobile companion. This system allows you to contact the emergency response team from anywhere. Additionally, Essentials Plus includes nationwide location updates, allowing emergency medical personnel to reach you quickly.

Finally, the Total Care system includes everything in Essentials Plus along with automatic fall detection and two motion detectors. These sensors can track your activity within your home and notify the care team if they detect any unusual activity that could indicate that you need assistance.

Meanwhile, the automatic fall detection device can stay in your bathroom and alert the team if it detects a fall. You do not have to wear this device for it to work.

Aloe Care connects its systems to a 24/7 emergency call center. This U.S.-based response center has received Five Diamond certification, allowing you to feel confident in its professionalism and trustworthiness.

Aloe Care does not require you to sign any contracts when you purchase a medical alert system, allowing you to cancel at any time without penalty. You can also receive free shipping with your purchase.

Additionally, every Aloe Care subscription comes with access to the company’s collaborative care mobile app. This mobile app can give your loved ones and caregivers access to information about your well-being and alert them to any falls or suspicious activity. Your loved ones can also receive notifications through their mobile apps if your air quality conditions change.

Aloe Care systems also feature amplified clarity for hard-of-hearing individuals. This bonus feature is just one of the many examples of how Aloe Care goes above and beyond to provide comprehensive assistance for its customers.

Overall, Aloe Care is a modern, innovative life alert provider delivering high-quality care through its intelligent medical alert systems.

#7. QMedic: Best for High-Risk Patients

QMedic is an advanced medical alert system suitable for high-risk seniors and those requiring closer emergency medical monitoring. This company first launched in 2010 and quickly developed a positive reputation for its reliable safety features and wear compliance technology.

QMedic offers one straightforward medical alert system that customers can use within their homes. This in-home system includes a base unit with two-way communication that allows for clear conversations with the response center from anywhere in the home.

Additionally, this system comes with a wearable medical alert device in the form of a wristwatch. Because users can strap this device to their wrists, they reduce the risk of forgetting to carry their device with them or leaving it behind.

The wearable wristwatch button includes activity-tracking technology that can allow your caregivers to monitor your behavior. Additionally, the QMedic monitoring service automatically tracks activity and flags abnormal behavior patterns, initiating a call to the customer anytime they detect unusual activity.

QMedic works with two emergency monitoring centers—one in Idaho and one in Utah. These separate centers can ensure a faster connection time and provide backup assistance if one center loses power. Additionally, QMedic operators answer calls within an average of 30 seconds, providing prompt service.

If desired, you can request that the QMedic monitoring center contact your loved one or caregiver after calling emergency medical services.

QMedic also offers a caregiver dashboard that your loved ones and caregivers can use to monitor your activity while they are not with you. This dashboard includes 24/7 activity data and voice call history, allowing your caregivers to review your behavior and respond accordingly.

Even better, your caregivers can set up custom alerts and reports through the QMedic dashboard. For example, if your caregiver would like to receive a notification when your device first detects motion in the morning, they can adjust these settings through the dashboard.

The QMedic system is waterproof, comfortable, and discreet. Additionally, you will never need to worry about charging your wristwatch device. This device has a long-term battery life, and QMedic will automatically send you a new device when your battery begins to run low.

QMedic can also detect whether you are wearing your device. If you forget to put it on in the morning, the company can contact your caregiver to remind you, enhancing wear compliance.

Overall, QMedic is a top medical alert provider offering an advanced system suitable for high-risk individuals and those who need closer monitoring within their homes.

#8. GetSafe: Best Voice-Activated System

GetSafe is a life alert provider from the Bay Alarm Medical company. This organization sells a unique medical response system that you don’t have to wear, making it ideal for those who may forget to keep a wearable button with them at all times.

GetSafe encourages users to place several wall buttons throughout their homes in high-risk areas, such as at the bottom of the stairs and near the bathtub. Having these buttons within reach can allow you to connect to the response center when you need help without carrying a mobile button with you.

GetSafe sells a range of medical alert devices and accessories, allowing you to customize your system and include only the devices you need. First, the company offers a standard base unit featuring two-way voice communication. This unit connects to the monitoring center through a cellular network, meaning you don’t need a landline for your device to work.

Next, GetSafe sells several wall buttons that you can hang throughout your home. The company’s voice-activated wall buttons can connect you to the alert center when you say “Call 911, call 911,” allowing you to access help even if you cannot reach your wall button.

The company’s wall buttons also feature a pull cord that you can use to connect to the monitoring center. This cord makes it easier to press your wall button when you have fallen.

GetSafe also sells standard wall buttons featuring a large, red button you can press during an emergency. If you prefer the added protection of a wearable button, you can also add a lightweight wearable device to your plan. This device is 100% waterproof and comes with a five-year battery life.

If desired, GetSafe can help you customize your medical alert system to suit the number of bedrooms in your home and your specific activities. You can also choose from a range of preset medical alert system packages.

When you press your help button or call for help vocally, GetSafe will connect you to a 24/7 monitoring service with operators prepared to send help your way. GetSafe has worked hard to receive local alarm monitoring certifications in all 50 states, ensuring that the company can provide the best assistance for every customer.

The GetSafe medical alert system is easy to install without drilling or hardwiring. You can watch a video on the company’s website for step-by-step installation instructions.

Additionally, GetSafe’s medical alert buttons are sleek and attractive compared to other medical alert systems. These devices feature modern designs that can blend into your home’s decor while maintaining their functional qualities.

Overall, GetSafe is a unique medical alert system ideal for users who prefer not to bring a wearable device with them.

What Is A Medical Alert System?

Medical alert systems are devices that connect users to emergency monitoring centers at the touch of a button. Most medical alert companies design their systems to give users fast access to help when they need it, especially during a medical emergency when they may be unable to reach their cell phones or while out and about when they have no other way to call for help.

There are two primary types of medical response devices: in-home systems and on-the-go devices. Both of these medical alert systems work by connecting you to a monitoring response center that can dispatch emergency professionals to your location.

In-home systems can connect to your house’s landline or a cellular network. When you press a button on these systems, they will send a signal back to the base unit, then automatically connect to your provider’s monitoring center.

Meanwhile, on-the-go devices use cellular technology and GPS tracking to connect you to monitoring centers from anywhere. These devices allow response providers to pinpoint your exact location, enabling EMTs to locate you and assist you quickly.

The best medical alert systems include added features to maximize your safety while at home and on the go. For example, many include automatic fall detection systems that can alert the response center when they detect that you have fallen. Others include motion sensors that can track your activity and allow caregivers to check in on you when they are away.

Some systems also include features for people with ongoing health concerns. For example, some medical response systems provide medication reminders to ensure that you take your medications on time each day.

Overall, medical response systems are innovative, helpful devices that can work wonders for people who want to age independently while having access to help when they need it.

How We Ranked The Best Medical Alert Companies

The eight medical response devices on our list are only a few of the dozens of systems available in the medical alert industry today. When we created our list, we reviewed several essential factors that make up the best medical alert systems. Specifically, we examined the following parameters to determine each system’s quality, reliability, and effectiveness for customers.

Features

At their core, medical alert systems are simply devices that can connect you to medical services at the touch of a button. However, the best medical alert systems come with a range of additional features that can enhance your safety and protection while at home, such as automatic fall detection, medication reminders, two-way communication, and water resistance.

When we chose the top medical alert systems to add to our list, we looked for options with at least four to five of the life alert features we discuss in the next section. All of the systems that made our list go above and beyond to provide the best protection for customers.

Monitoring Center

A medical response company’s monitoring center is one of the most critical aspects of its services. When you press a help button during an emergency, you want to feel confident that you will receive a prompt response from a professional who knows the best ways to address your crisis and deliver the help you need.

The top medical alert systems of 2022 offer emergency assistance through reliable, high-quality monitoring centers. These centers work with EMT and EMD-certified operators who have received special training in emergency response. Additionally, the best centers operate out of at least two locations within the U.S., ensuring that one center is always online.

You can feel confident that each provider on our list works with a trustworthy monitoring service to deliver timely, professional assistance when you call for help.

Battery Life

Many mobile devices use a battery to keep you connected to monitoring services. As a result, the best systems include long-lasting batteries that you do not need to worry about charging every day. Several of the systems on our list have a months-long battery life, ensuring that your device continues working whenever you need it.

In-Home Equipment Range

If you opt to purchase an in-home system, the system you choose should have a service range that encompasses your entire house. Unfortunately, some in-home systems only provide service within a small radius of 100 or 200 feet, making them useless in the farthest reaches of your home.

However, all of the devices on our list have ranges of at least 600 feet, ensuring that your button remains usable anywhere in your home.

Pricing

Medical response organizations typically charge a monthly cost that you must pay to stay connected to the response center each month. Additionally, some companies charge an equipment fee or installation fee that you must pay upfront to begin your service.

However, the best medical alert providers offer a money-back guarantee. For example, many companies include a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to receive a full refund within 30 days of your initial purchase.

Some systems also come with a price-lock guarantee. A price-lock guarantee ensures that the monthly fees you pay do not increase throughout your subscription, allowing you to budget your costs accurately.

Medical response systems do not need to cost an arm and a leg. We’ve found that even the best medical alert system options cost no more than a few hundred dollars per month, making them affordable for a range of medical alert users.

Customer Reviews

Customer ratings and reviews often provide an accurate indication of the experiences real customers have had with medical response systems. As we researched the top devices to add to our list, we searched for options with overwhelmingly positive customer reviews to ensure that these systems provide the best experiences for most users.

Features to Look for in a Good Life Alert Device

Medical response companies often include a wide range of features in their devices to make them as helpful for customers as possible. Here are a few of the best features to look for in a medical alert device:

Automatic Fall Detection

Many alert devices include automatic fall detection, a feature that can automatically connect you to medical alert services when you fall—even if you cannot reach your help button. While devices with automatic fall detection can benefit those prone to falls, they also tend to trigger false alarms.

If you think false alarms could send your loved ones into a panic, you may want to opt for a system that does not include automatic fall detection.

GPS Location Tracking

Did you know that when you call 911 from a cell phone, the operator typically cannot identify your exact location? Instead, they must rely on your ability to tell them where you are, which may be challenging depending on your emergency situation.

One of the best features of mobile devices is GPS location tracking. This technology ensures that your medical response provider has access to your exact location wherever you are, allowing them to send help without delay.

24/7 Professional Monitoring

Without 24/7 monitoring, emergency response systems are essentially useless. You should be sure that the medical alert device you purchase comes with reliable monitoring from a professionally trained response center, allowing them to give you adequate assistance when you make emergency calls.

Easy Installation and Setup

Most in-home systems require you to set them up yourself. As a result, you may want to look for an in-home system with easy installation. The best systems on our list only require you to plug them into a wall outlet and turn them on.

Medication Reminders

Some emergency response systems include free medication reminders that you can view through your mobile device or smartphone. Looking for a medical alert device that includes medication reminders can be helpful if you take several medications or tend to forget to take your doses each day.

Water-Resistance

Falls often happen in the shower when individuals accidentally slip on the wet, soapy tile. As a result, purchasing a water-resistant mobile device is essential to ensuring that you have access to assistance wherever you are—even in wet conditions.

Two-Way Voice Activation

Some medical response devices allow you to call for help vocally by saying “Call 911″ or another preset statement. If you think you may forget to carry mobile devices with you, you may want to opt for a system that includes voice activation.

Cellular Connection

If you already have a landline, you can purchase a landline medical alert system for your home. However, if you do not have a landline, you’ll need to buy a cellular medical alert system that connects to the response company’s cellular network.

Who Should Consider A Medical Alert System?

Medical response systems are not only for elderly adults. Instead, anyone at an elevated risk of needing medical attention should consider purchasing these systems. Medical response systems tend to be the most beneficial for people who:

Live alone

Want to avoid moving to an assisted living facility

Are prone to falls

Have long-term health conditions

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does a Fall Alert System Cost?

Medical response devices can cost anywhere from $30 per month to several hundred dollars per month, depending on the specific model you purchase. Most systems come with a monthly cost that pays for your continual connection to the response center. However, in addition to this monthly cost, some systems also charge an upfront fee that covers equipment and installation.

Does Medicare Cover Medical Alert Systems?

Medicare currently does not offer full coverage for medical response systems. However, certain plans, such as Medicare Advantage plans, may provide partial coverage for these systems. We recommend talking to your Medicare provider directly to determine whether you can receive a discount on your personal emergency response system.

Does AARP Recommend Medical Alert Devices For Seniors?

AARP highly recommends medical alert systems for seniors looking to maintain their independence as they age. The organization also offers discounts on select systems.

Should I Buy A Mobile Medical Alert Device or In-Home System?

In-home and mobile devices offer different benefits for medical alert device users. If you’re unsure which system is right for your needs, we recommend considering your typical habits. For example, if you spend most of your time at home or rarely go out without another person, an in-home system may suit your needs.

However, if you tend to run errands by yourself, you may benefit more from a mobile system that can provide coverage anywhere. While these systems tend to have a higher monthly cost than at-home systems, they can give you and your loved ones added peace of mind.

If you still can’t decide which system is right for you, you can always purchase a bundle package featuring an in-home and mobile system.

Are There Any Medical Alert Systems That Are Non-Monitored?

If you’d prefer not to connect to a response center when you press your help button, you may want to purchase a non-monitored system. These systems still use landline or cellular technology to connect you to assistance. However, instead of contacting an operator, they would contact 911 or a family member for you.

Are Mobile Medical Alert Devices Water-Resistant?

Many of the mobile devices on our list are water-resistant. This means they can withstand light splashes but typically cannot be fully submerged in water. You should be sure to check whether your device is water-resistant or waterproof before taking it in the shower with you.

Are There Any Companies That Offer Free Medical Alert Systems?

Currently, no medical response systems are entirely free for all users. However, some companies provide free trials that can allow you to test out their plans without a monetary commitment. If you’re looking to try a system for free, you can always call the company directly to ask about its trial programs.

Should I Choose A Life Alert Necklace or a Bracelet?

Most medical alert devices allow you to take your help button with you in the form of a necklace or bracelet. Necklaces and bracelets provide the same benefits. We recommend choosing the option that you tend to wear the most often to ensure that you remember to take it with you.

When Is The Best Time to Use an Emergency Help Button?

You can press your medical response button anytime you need fast assistance. While most customers use these buttons to contact 911 during medical emergencies, you can also press your button if you are ever lost and need directions, smell a gas leak, get locked out of your home, or experience any other type of emergency. Response center operators are happy to assist you during any crisis you encounter.

Can A Senior Alert System Help Caregivers Keep Track of Loved Ones?

Several of the best medical alert device companies offer caregiver tracking through mobile apps. These companies allow your loved ones to download an app and view your activity and location, giving them peace of mind about your safety when they cannot be with you.

Final Thoughts

If you are at risk of experiencing a medical emergency, purchasing a medical response system could save your life. These systems can give you fast access to emergency professionals with the click of a button, ensuring that you can receive the help you need after a fall or during any other crisis.

If you’re not sure which system is right for you, you can feel confident choosing any of the top systems on our list. Additionally, looking for a system that includes a money-back guarantee and price-lock guarantee can give you peace of mind about your purchase and ensure that you do not end up spending more than you intend to.

Order an emergency response system today to begin experiencing the freedom, independence, and peace of mind these systems provide.