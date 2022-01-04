Where to get White Peaches in Final Fantasy XIV

I have been stuck inside thanks to a worrisome little virus, so when I’ve not felt like complete rubbish I’ve mostly been playing video games. That’s meant a whole lot of Halo Infinite and its single player campaign. There’s still a Spartan Core or two left to find but otherwise that sucker is done, and I loved it. There’s definitely a warm and fuzzy does of nostalgia, but it’s mixed in with a bunch of new things to make it fresh and exciting. Other than that I’ve been playing Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen as I needed to continue the gaming comfort food, as well as Monster Hunter Rise, Sackboy, Unpacking, TABS, Ben 10 (mainly to help a person who’s much smaller than me) and Chorus for an eventual review.

