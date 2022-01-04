ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Where to get White Peaches in Final Fantasy XIV

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can grab White Peaches in Final Fantasy XIV following the 6.05 patch update. You can utilize them in a handful of recipes, but they are a costly item for you to grab. Also, unlike the other fruits and vegetable resources, you’ll need to...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendowire.com

Final Fantasy I-VI get music boxes of iconic themes

The Final Fantasy series is beloved for its music and soon you’ll be able to commemorate Nobuo Uematsu’s iconic scores for the first six games in particular with a bunch of newly announced music boxes. Each box, which are currently priced for $17.99 on Square Enix’s North American...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Patch 6.01 Features a New Raid Dungeon

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was released earlier this month, and it quickly became one of the game’s most popular expansions to date. Patch 6.01 just dropped bringing new content, including a new raid dungeon and a host of other improvements. New Raid Dungeon. Pandæmonium: Asphodelos is the latest raid...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

The Official Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook is Good Eats

Cookbooks based off of entertainment properties always intrigued me. Hit up a bookstore around the holidays and you’ll almost always spot one or two of these hardcovers displayed along the wall next to Nigella and Gordon Ramsay. The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Online Cookbook might just be the heftiest game inspired cookbook I’ve held. The only way I could keep my copy open was using my dutch oven lid as a weight.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Final Fantasy XIV players enter mourning as Patch 6.01 smooths out blocky grapes

Final Fantasy XIV players haven’t had it easy these last few weeks. The sheer success of its Endwalker expansion resulted in lengthy login queues and server errors. It’s become so popular that Square Enix have temporarily stopped selling the game, taking its Starter and Complete Editions off sale. All the while, some low-poly grapes stayed static in the breeze. Jagged, delicious, minding their own business. Until their blockiness was papped and thrust into the public eye. Memes ensued and the grapes became the talk of the town, so much so that they’ve been smoothed out in the latest patch, much to everyone’s dismay.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Celebrating a late Starlight in Final Fantasy XIV

It might be well past the regular Christmas season in real life, but the Starlight seasonal event in Final Fantasy XIV is still going on, and MOP’s Chris is still up for some more seasonal shenanigans. Join him today at 2:00 p.m. EST as the winter event train keeps on rolling!
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV: Asphodelos The Third Circle Raid Guide

The third encounter of Pandaemonium: Asphodelos is a new spin on a familiar Final Fantasy XIV creature, taking on a more sinister form of the regular Phoenix. The similarly named Phoinix still makes use of many fire-based moves, along with some resurrection mechanics during the second phase. The main difficulty when attempting this fight for the first time comes from the attack animations and arena, which can be hard to read if you don’t know what you’re looking out for. In this Final Fantasy XIV Third Circle raid guide, we’ll give you a rundown of each Phoinix move and the best way to deal with them.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Mac Players Should Wait to Upgrade to Monterey, Thousands Banned for RMTs and Spam

Originally, the plan was to have support ready to go at the end of December for the Mac version of Final Fantasy XIV to run on the latest MacOS release, Monterey, which came out at the end of October, but the verification process has run into some issues that are delaying the rollout. As a result, Square Enix is advising Mac players to hold off on upgrading their OS until verification is completed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Secret Boxes in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is packed with items and mechanics that you might not understand when you first start playing. One of the items you’ll encounter occasionally is Secret Boxes, but they don’t appear that often and they’re incredibly difficult to find. This guide explains where you can get Secret Boxes from so you know where to look when you need them.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xiv#White Peaches#Thal#The Collectables Exchange#White Crafters#The Purple Scrip Exchange
TheSixthAxis

What We Played #530 Halo Infinite, Inscryption & Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

I have been stuck inside thanks to a worrisome little virus, so when I’ve not felt like complete rubbish I’ve mostly been playing video games. That’s meant a whole lot of Halo Infinite and its single player campaign. There’s still a Spartan Core or two left to find but otherwise that sucker is done, and I loved it. There’s definitely a warm and fuzzy does of nostalgia, but it’s mixed in with a bunch of new things to make it fresh and exciting. Other than that I’ve been playing Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen as I needed to continue the gaming comfort food, as well as Monster Hunter Rise, Sackboy, Unpacking, TABS, Ben 10 (mainly to help a person who’s much smaller than me) and Chorus for an eventual review.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets a cool FOV/Camera Distance Modifier Mod

Modder ‘Tohru Adachi’ has released a pretty new cool mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake that lets you adjust the in-game camera. Tohru Adachi has basically created some cheat tables values, allowing you to tweak the camera distance values outside of what the game offers. The end result...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

It’s almost time for a new year to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV (also, the real world) once again. The key difference is that while the new year starts at January 1st for all of us here in the aforementioned real world, players in FFXIV will need to wait until January 5th to kick off the game’s Heavensturn event once more. And can you guess what this year’s main event reward is going to be? If you said “themed animal kabuto,” you have been paying attention over the past decade!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Recipes
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Brings Back Popular Heavensturn Event

Be sure to log in for some 2022-themed swag. Eorzea’s annual New Year’s event has been delayed. While decoration for the Heavensturn event will begin popping up on December 31, 2021, the event itself won’t become available until January 5, 2022, running until January 19. This delay comes after the MMO’s newest expansion Endwalker was also postponed for a few weeks, bumped from a November release to early December. Heanvensturn is a celebration in which people choose a figurehead for the coming year, and in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, this deity is chosen by the Twelve. This mirrors the real world’s Chinese zodiac, and each year’s event features a new helmet and housing item based on the chosen animal. 2020 saw a particularly adorable mouse-themed kabuto.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation Now adds ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and ‘Final Fantasy 12’ in January update

The latest additions to Sony’s game-streaming PlayStation Now service have been revealed, with a total of six games joining the line-up in January. The full roster was revealed on the PlayStation Blog today, January 3. The headliners are undoubtedly Mortal Kombat 11, the 2019 fighting game from Netherrealm Studios, and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, the HD remaster of Square Enix’s classic RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Mac Users Playing Final Fantasy XIV Need To Wait To Update To Monterey

If you’re playing Final Fantasy XIV on a Mac and have been waiting for the okay to upgrade to Monterey, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Originally, Square Enix intended for Mac users to be able to upgrade to the new OS by the end of December. Unfortunately, the game is still unable to support it as issues were detected during the inspection process. The result is that players are just going to have to wait if they want to be sure they’ll be able to play the game. Just hold off until the XIV team is able to add the support.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy