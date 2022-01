Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. Roughly four million people–nearly three percent of the entire workforce–quit in October, according to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some retired, others decided to stay home with kids, but most simply switched to new roles that offered better pay or were more fulfilling.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO