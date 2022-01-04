ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US gas storage likely falls less than half five-year average for final week of 2021

By Brandon Evans
spglobal.com
 1 day ago

The final weekly gas draw of 2021 looks to measure less than half the five-year average, mimicking most of the heating season thus far, as inventories continue to gain on historical norms. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The US Energy Information Administration...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Colder Weather#Pacific#Week Ending#Bcf#S P Global Platts#Eia
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil slips from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling from their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand. The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.17 a barrel, as of 0727 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.27 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
spglobal.com

Frigid Canadian winter slashes gas exports to US as demand soars to record highs

The effects of the Canadian cold spell continue to trickle down to the US Midwest, slashing natural gas exports to the region while propelling prices higher. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. A cold snap in Western Canada has driven record demand and sharp production freeze-offs...
CHICAGO, IL
spglobal.com

US' Renewable Energy Group increases downstream presence with Amber Resources buy

Renewable Energy Group will buy California-based Amber Resources, the latest move by a biofuel company to add logistical infrastructure and increase market share to capture growing demand for low-carbon fuels. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Renewable Energy Group will gain 60 million gal/year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spglobal.com

IRAQ DATA: December oil exports up 0.5% on month despite higher OPEC+ quota

Iraq's oil exports, including volumes from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, rose 0.5% in December, despite an increase in its OPEC+ quota, according to oil ministry data and local shipping agents' reports from Turkey's Ceyhan terminal seen by S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Uranium spot price jumps on investor activity, Kazakh unrest

The uranium spot price rose more than $3 Jan. 5 as purchases by market participants responded to news that the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust was again raising funds for its own purchases and concerns that unrest in Kazakhstan could affect production. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Indonesia sets Jan HBA thermal coal price at $158.50/mt, down $1.50/mt on month

Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources set its January thermal coal reference price -- also known as Harga Batubara Acuan, or HBA -- at $158.50/mt, down $1.50/mt from December as China boosted its domestic production, according to a ministry spokesperson Jan. 6. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Old Man Winter Will Stimulate Gas, Heating Oil Demand

Yesterday, crude oil prices ended higher, after a volatile session as US inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels – more than twice the previous week – which is another positive sign for demand. US inventories levels of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates stocks are again forecasted to fall...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as U.S. crude stocks decline, but gasoline supplies climb sharply

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 31. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 4.4 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.4 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported weekly inventory increases of 10.1 million barrels for gasoline and 4.4 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 1.9 million barrels each for the gasoline and distillate categories. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.6 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy