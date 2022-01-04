Press Release: Councilmember Brooke Pinto Announces Passage of Bill to Provide Free Period Products in All Public, Private and Post-Secondary Institutions, and to Expand Menstrual Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she has reintroduced her District of Columbia Courts Home Rule Act, which would give the Council of the District of Columbia authority over the jurisdiction and organization of the local D.C. courts. The D.C. Home Rule Act expressly prohibits D.C. from enacting any law with respect to any provision of the D.C. Code that relates to the jurisdiction and organization of the local D.C. courts. Congress can give D.C. this authority even before the District becomes the 51st state. This is the fourth bill Norton has introduced this Congress to improve the local D.C. courts. She has introduced bills to increase the pay of local D.C. jurors, expedite appointments of local D.C. judges and prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ local D.C. jurors, the latter two of which have been passed by the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 DAYS AGO