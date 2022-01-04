ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Councilmember Brooke Pinto Announces Passage of Bill to Provide Free Period Products in All Public, Private and Post-Secondary Institutions, and to Expand Menstrual Education

Press Release
 2 days ago

News Release — Ward 2 DC Council member Brooke Pinto. Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, January 4th at the first legislative meeting of 2022, the DC Council unanimously passed the “Expanding Student Access to Period Products Act of 2021” introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto. This legislation requires the provision of free...

The DC Line

Press Release: DC Public Schools Will Be Closed on Friday, January 7, DC Government to Open at 11:00 a.m.

Select Vaccination and COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Open. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting several inches of snow overnight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Friday, January 7, DC Public Schools will be closed and DC Government will open at 11:00 a.m. Select vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites will be open.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Vows to Defeat Cruz Bill Blocking D.C. Student Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that she would defeat the effort by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to block a bill recently passed by the Council of the District of Columbia that requires students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Cruz, who yesterday announced his intention to introduce a bill to block the mandate, is the fourth member of Congress to try to block a D.C. vaccine policy this Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Need A Tampon? D.C. Council Bill Provides Free Menstrual Products In All Schools

D.C. Council unanimously passed a bill that would require all D.C. schools and colleges to provide free menstrual products in women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms. For those who menstruate, sometimes that time of the month when you discover you’ve gotten your period catches you by surprise. Or, maybe you’ve forgotten, or simply don’t have, any menstrual products with you. It can be a headache on top of the headache you may be already having.
POLITICS
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie’s Bill Paves the Way for New COVID-19 Relief Grants for Small Businesses

News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. Washington, D.C. — Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair Pro Tempore of the Council and Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development, and his Council colleagues unanimously passed legislation that amends grant-making authority provided to the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) for small business COVID-19 relief.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie’s Statement on the December 2021 Revised Revenue Estimates

News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 30, 2021. Washington, D.C. — Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair Pro Tempore of the Council and Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development, released the following statement on the DC Chief Financial Officer’s (CFO) updated revenue estimate:
WASHINGTON, DC
wxxinews.org

Hochul signs special education bills into law; $240M in state funding to private schools

Some students with disabilities may see a boost in support this coming year as Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills into law on Thursday that would do just that. The new legislation includes designating a newly established Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board. The board would in part help health care providers and educators better diagnose autism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2022

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2022. In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $16.10, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $5.35 on July 1, 2022. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces that All DC Public Schools Students and Staff Will Need to Provide Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test to Return to School on January 5

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. Student Tests Must Be Administered on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced that, in order to support a safe reopening of schools, DCPS will require all students and staff to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to school on Wednesday, January 5. DCPS families must upload their child’s negative test results to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Unveils COVID-19 Action Plan

Mayor Bowser and DC Health Order One Million Rapid Antigen Tests, Launch Test Yourself Express Program. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District’s COVID-19 Action Plan, including the declaration of a public emergency; the expansion of testing, including new Test Yourself DC sites, the launch of the new Test Yourself Express Program, and the use of rapid tests for students and staff as they return from winter break; reinstating of the indoor mask mandate; implementation of a DC government vaccine mandate to include boosters; and the creation of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination sites.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Janeese Lewis George Introduces Legislation to Make Sweeping Traffic Safety Improvements Around D.C. Schools

WASHINGTON, DC – Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, joined by eleven other Councilmembers, introduced sweeping legislation to improve traffic safety at every District school by installing extensive traffic safety infrastructure, expanding school zones, stepping up enforcement, and injecting accountability and equity in DC government’s plans to improve road safety near schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Designate D.C. Neighborhoods in Need of Investment as Empowerment Zones

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced a bill that would add the District of Columbia to the national empowerment zone program to provide federal tax incentives for businesses to locate and invest in low-income areas in the District. This bill effectively would restore many of the federal tax incentives for investment in low-income D.C. neighborhoods that a Norton bill created in 1997, but that Congress let expire in 2011. Norton’s previous tax incentives bill produced significant investment in the District. Today’s bill is particularly focused on Wards 5, 7 and 8, where the need is greatest. Norton said that since Congress continues to extend the national empowerment zone program, D.C. neighborhoods that need the incentives should be able to participate in it.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau Introduces Bill to Standardize Raised Crosswalks in DC

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. WASHINGTON, DC  To directly address an unabated crisis of pedestrian fatalities, especially among children, Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau has introduced the Walk Without Worry Amendment Act of 2021 to standardize the design and installation raised crosswalks and intersections in the District of Columbia. Councilmember Nadeau is joined by Councilmembers Janeese Lewis George, Mary Cheh, Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Charles Allen, Robert White, and Kenyan McDuffie. This includes all five members of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Give D.C. Control Over the Operations of the Local D.C. Courts

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she has reintroduced her District of Columbia Courts Home Rule Act, which would give the Council of the District of Columbia authority over the jurisdiction and organization of the local D.C. courts. The D.C. Home Rule Act expressly prohibits D.C. from enacting any law with respect to any provision of the D.C. Code that relates to the jurisdiction and organization of the local D.C. courts. Congress can give D.C. this authority even before the District becomes the 51st state. This is the fourth bill Norton has introduced this Congress to improve the local D.C. courts. She has introduced bills to increase the pay of local D.C. jurors, expedite appointments of local D.C. judges and prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ local D.C. jurors, the latter two of which have been passed by the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and U.S. Department of Treasury Announce DC REACh Initiative to Give More Washingtonians a Fair Shot by Improving Access to Credit and Capital

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. Washington, DC Becomes the Second Location in the U.S. to Launch the Financial Inclusion Initiative. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, on the first day of #FairShot Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces OAG Wins in Five Lawsuits that Stand Up for Mistreated District Tenants & Advocate for Affordable, Safe Housing

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. OAG Lawsuits Have Returned More Than $1.95 Million to Tenants During the Pandemic, Dissolved a Local Slumlord’s Company & Set Anti-Discrimination Precedent. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Launches Streets for People Grants to Boost Economic Recovery in Central Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Office of Planning (OP) has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for the Streets for People Grant Program that will provide funding to Business/Commercial Improvement Districts (BIDs/CIDs) to activate public spaces in the Central Washington area. The program aims to catalyze economic recovery and support local businesses by attracting workers, residents, and visitors to a vibrant area of activated blocks, sidewalks, streets, and parks.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Urge Eligible 16- and 17-Year-Olds to Get a Booster Shot

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, following approval from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, urged 16- and 17-year-olds who received the Pfizer vaccine before June 9, 2021 to get a booster shot. The booster shot will become available to eligible 16- and 17-year-olds starting today, Thursday, December 9, at all District-operated library walk-up sites, pop-up sites, and pediatric clinics listed on vaccinate.dc.gov.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE
