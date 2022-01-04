Press Release: Councilmember Brooke Pinto Announces Passage of Bill to Provide Free Period Products in All Public, Private and Post-Secondary Institutions, and to Expand Menstrual Education
News Release — Ward 2 DC Council member Brooke Pinto. Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, January 4th at the first legislative meeting of 2022, the DC Council unanimously passed the “Expanding Student Access to Period Products Act of 2021” introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto. This legislation requires the provision of free...thedcline.org
Comments / 0