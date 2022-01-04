ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

7 Simple Mantras to Repeat During Tough Times

By Matt Christensen
Fatherly
Fatherly
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s important to stop and remind ourselves of simple truths. That tough times will pass. That positive moments should be savored. That we all deserve some grace. It’s especially important to remember such things when you’re having a shitty day, or give yourself a hard time about making a mistake. Because...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Always Too Hard on Yourself? Try These 5 Self-Compassion Exercises

If your child, partner, or close friend told you they were struggling with something, how would you respond? Odds are, you’d take the time to listen and find a way to show you care. Compassion, or the concern for other people’s misfortune, is an important part of any relationship — and if you’re close with someone, it’s fairly easy to do. So why does it feel so counterintuitive to show that same compassion to yourself when you need it?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Keeping Hope Alive During Uncertain Times

Hope is comprised of both thoughts and emotions. As such, hope can be learned. Intentionally focusing our thoughts on the present can boost our mood and reduce anxiety. While staying informed is important, limiting how much we choose to read the news and the type of news we read can impact our mood.
MENTAL HEALTH
HackerNoon

"Emotions make your mind dumb and kill logic": A Blunt Perspective on How to Live

Mindset is the perspective of you towards events happening in your life. How you take success, failure, hurt, happiness, sad, love, breakup, betrayal etc; all these experiences determine our mindset. Here I want to discuss on growth mindset. First of all a growth mindset is never fixed. I always believe ‘life itself is a teacher, you should be able to constantly learn from the experiences and tune yourself into better version’. A growth mindset always think big. Just improving the boundaries day by day. There’s no limit in what human can achieve. In order to achieve a dream, you should believe in it first. Nothing can be achieved without hard work. The beauty is in trying. Try and Try but never give up. You should believe that all the hard work you put in the initial days will payoff one day.
MENTAL HEALTH
987thebull.com

Tough Resolution Time

There has been a trend of discounting resolutions over the past couple years. As if it’s bad to want to start a new year with a fresh start and new healthier habits. So I’m gonna make one again this year. Like I always have. I don’t remember exactly what I resolved to do last year, but I’m gonna guess I didn’t stick to it. I tend not to. But I want to.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Turner
psychologytoday.com

How to Strengthen Your Marriage During Tough Times

Strengthening love relationships nourishes one's physical, mental, emotional, and financial health. Successful long-term married couples have certain factors in common, such as considering their mate their best friend and enjoying intimacy. Renewing commitment to life goals such as co-parenting or career aspirations can contribute to the strength of a marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mantras
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Signs Someone Is a Master of Mental Manipulation

Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
MENTAL HEALTH
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ok Magazine

Jazz Jennings Struggles In The Gym After 100 Pound Weight Gain As Her Family Tries To Hold Her Accountable: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Jazz Jennings is attempting to shed some weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds, but finding the process to be extremely difficult. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all new episode of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old hits the gym with the motivation of her pals. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she spills in a confessional, reported People.
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fatherly

Fatherly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy