Metal Mining

Rise Gold shares bounce on draft EI report for Idaho-Maryland project

By Henry Lazenby
mining.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in US-focused junior Rise Gold (CSE: RISE; US-OTC: RYES) jumped more than 42% in Toronto trading Tuesday morning after it received a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for its brownfields Idaho-Maryland gold project (IMM) in Nevada County, California. The report’s release represents a significant milestone toward approval of...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

mining.com

Magna wraps 2021 drilling at Shakespeare with long, strong nickel and copper

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU) has wrapped up 2021 drilling at its Shakespeare nickel-copper project 70 km southwest of the Sudbury Basin in Ontario. The most recent assays point toward long and strong intersections of both nickel and copper in the Gap zone. Hole MMC-21-27 in the East zone returned 47.7...
mining.com

Ceylon Graphite renews environmental permit for K1 project in Sri Lanka

Ceylon Graphite Corp. (TSXV: CYL) announced on Tuesday the receipt of renewal of its environmental protection licence from the Central Environmental Authority of Sri Lanka for its ongoing operations at the K1 mine. The licence is valid for three years after having past an inspection that the operation conforms to...
StreetInsider.com

Riverside Reports High Grade Sample Results with 2.6 oz/t Gold and 150 oz/t Silver at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - Riverside Resources Inc.(TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY)("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to report high grade surface sample assay results from its most recent field exploration program at La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. After completing a claim consolidation in September, Riverside conducted a follow up field mapping and sampling program of 103 samples with the best sample returning 83.2 g/t (2.6 oz/t) gold and 4,816 g/t (150 oz/t) silver. The work further enhanced Riverside's understanding of the structural and lithological context by linking the small historical workings into a larger regional context. Although the Project is still in its initial stages, mineralization appears to be of manto-chimney and replacement type within Pre-Cambrian to Cambrian sedimentary rocks (see Figure 1).
Jessica N. Abraham

Surge Battery Metals Inc Prepares for EV Boom, Continues Opportunities for Mineral Exploration, Partnerships

Image via Surge Battery Metals, Inc. In order to create a more sustainable future, a number of world leaders came together with a plan to phase out the sale of newly manufactured, gas-powered vehicles by the beginning of 2030. Some have even taken it a step further, developing plans that would make it virtually impossible to fuel gas-powered engines as early as 2050.
Fortune

Evergrande suspends trading of its shares amid reports of the potential demolition of its mega island project

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. China Evergrande Group suspended trading of its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday amid reports that the embattled Shenzhen-based property giant has been ordered to tear down scores of apartment blocks in development in China’s southern Hainan province.
mining.com

Harvest Gold shares drop on strategic investment by Crescat

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) announced on Thursday that Crescat Portfolio Management LLC, a global macro asset management firm based in Denver, Colorado, has become a new strategic investor in the company. The parties have entered into a subscription agreement under which Crescat will purchase 3.4 million units of Harvest Gold at...
investorideas.com

Gold Mining to Commence at BC Project in Q1/22

December 28, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) "The recovery of first gold from stage one of Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam placer project could be a major catalyst for the stock," noted a Research Capital report. Commencement of placer gold mining at Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s (OMM:TSX.V; OMMSF:OTCMKTS) flagship project Wingdam,...
mining.com

Tin price outlook dims in 2022 – report

Following on the heels of record-setting tin prices in 2021, the price outlook for 2022 is slightly softer as continued demand growth spurs increased investment to bolster metal supply, according to a new report by IndexBox. According to an October World Bank forecast, the average annual tin price will reduce...
Benzinga

Why Wejo Shares Are Rising

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced a new connected vehicle platform with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), called Wejo Neural Edge. The connected vehicle platform was launched virtually from the Microsoft Partners Pavilion at CES 2022. The platform is designed to enable intelligent...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
mining.com

Gold price extends loss with bond yields, equities rallying

Gold extended its decline heading into 2022, falling by more than 1% on Monday as a risk-on rally in equities pressured bullion, with investors shrugging off concerns surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant. Spot gold dipped 1.6% to $1,799.50 an ounce by 12:15 p.m. EDT, set for its biggest single-day decline...
mining.com

Gold price set for worst year since 2015

Gold is set to end 2021 the same way it spent much of the year: little movement and tottering along somewhere in the vicinity of $1,800 an ounce. This represents a sharp contrast to 2020, when the economic turbulence of the covid-19 pandemic drove the metal’s price to record levels as investors sought safe haven for their money.
mining.com

Agnico Eagle shares drop as covid-19 cases rise in Nunavut

Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle (TSE: AEM) announced an update linked to the hike in covid-19 cases at its Nunavut operations. There have been a total of 13 tentative cases at its Meliadine, Meadowbank and Hope Bay operations reported since December 18, and the company decided to send home the Nunavut-based workforce.
marketpulse.com

Oil rises slightly, gold falls but recovers

Oil prices edged higher overnight thanks to larger than expected falls in US crude and gasoline inventories and receding virus nerves. Brent crude tested USD 80.00 a barrel intraday but finished the session 0.25% higher at USD 79.35. Crude inventories pushed WTI 0.75% higher to USD 76.60 a barrel. Asia has been modestly positive, lifting Brent and WTI 0.30% higher to USD 79.50 and USD 76.80 a barrel, respectively.
beef2live.com

USDA Crop Production Report: Crop Comments

Cotton: Upland harvested area for the Nation is expected to total 9.80 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 21 percent from last year. Expected Pima harvested area, at 122,200 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 37 percent from last year. Harvest progressed well throughout...
