ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJYVq_0dcihPAM00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WWLP) – The annual 2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun has been cancelled due to the concern of spreading coronavirus.

Northampton issues coronavirus pandemic precautions as cases surge

According to a news release sent to 22News from the CT Marine Trades Association, the 52nd annual event scheduled for Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23 at Mohegan Sun has been cancelled with no plans to reschedule for 2022.

“We are greatly disappointed to have had to make this decision,” explains Bob Petzold, Committee
Chairperson of the 2022 event, and the owner of Petzold’s Marine Center in Portland, Conn. “However, with
the rising number of COVID infections in the Northeast and across the nation, the safety of our exhibitors and the general public are what is most important right now.”

“Our Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun is a popular tradition that always has showcased the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or on the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways,” says Tasha Cusson, Chairperson of the
Connecticut Marine Trades Association and owner of Atlantic Outboard in the Westbrook (Conn.) Marine
Center. “We definitely plan to return in 2023 with a terrific show when it is safe for us all to do so.”

Anyone who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uncasville, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Westbrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Northampton, MA
Health
Hartford, CT
Health
Northampton, MA
Sports
Hartford, CT
Sports
Northampton, MA
Coronavirus
City
Portland, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Hartford, CT
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohegan Sun#Boating#Covid#Long Island Sound#Weather#Vehicles#Committee Chairperson#Marine Center#Atlantic Outboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
WWLP

Boston planning for new testing sites as demand surges

Boston officials will push to stand up at least three new COVID-19 testing sites and explore an additional higher-capacity location that could handle both tests and vaccines, efforts meant to rein in lengthy lines vexing residents across the state.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Watching Winter Live – January 5th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – A snowstorm in the Northwest will track across the country bringing snow towards the South; more than four-inches is expected in Nashville! An arctic plunge of air is also set to hit the Midwest and Northeast, but it doesn’t appear it will last long. Behind those systems the long-range outlook quiets […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy