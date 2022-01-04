Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WWLP) – The annual 2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun has been cancelled due to the concern of spreading coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the CT Marine Trades Association, the 52nd annual event scheduled for Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23 at Mohegan Sun has been cancelled with no plans to reschedule for 2022.

“We are greatly disappointed to have had to make this decision,” explains Bob Petzold, Committee

Chairperson of the 2022 event, and the owner of Petzold’s Marine Center in Portland, Conn. “However, with

the rising number of COVID infections in the Northeast and across the nation, the safety of our exhibitors and the general public are what is most important right now.”

“Our Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun is a popular tradition that always has showcased the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or on the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways,” says Tasha Cusson, Chairperson of the

Connecticut Marine Trades Association and owner of Atlantic Outboard in the Westbrook (Conn.) Marine

Center. “We definitely plan to return in 2023 with a terrific show when it is safe for us all to do so.”

Anyone who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

