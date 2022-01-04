ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Dog From Owasco River

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Man’s Best Friend” has two new best friends in Cayuga County. In a post on its Facebook page Tuesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office recognized two of its deputies, Wes Burger...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Canastota Man Arrested on Wayne County Warrant

The Wayne Country Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Dylan Schute of Canastota on a bench warrant Tuesday issued by the County Court. He was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal possession of a false instrument. Schute was arraigned at Wayne County Court. Get the top stories on...
CANASTOTA, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Palmyra woman stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on Conifer Drive in the Town of Palmyra. Niki Hanna, age 45, of Conifer Drive in the Town of Palmyra, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (E-Felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree (Physical Force). Deputies responded to the report of a domestic incident and learned that Mrs. Hanna had violated an active order of protection as she struck a child less than seventeen who was the protected party.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Owasco, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested for Burglary

An Ontario County man was arrested Monday night after he entered and remained in a Geneva home. City police say 69-year old Kevin Peck of Geneva entered the home with the intent to commit a crime. He was held for arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua

A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal Lloyd and the unidentified teen are accused of stealing a car from a Canandaigua resident on December 30th. Lloyd and the teen were found in Monroe County and arrested. Lloyd was being held for arraignment on grand larceny charges, while the teen was released.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle

On January 3, 2022 the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Webster man following an investigation into a stolen vehicle that occurred in the Town of Webster. Deputies arrested Scott R. Sullivan, age 50, of Webster for one count of criminal possession of stolen property...
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#9 1 1#Cayuga County Sheriff#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Arrested on Potter Warrant

A Farmington man was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office following his release from the Ontario County Jail. William Kelly’s arrest was based on an active warrant issued out of Potter Town Court in relation to a domestic incident that happened in November. Kelly was brought to...
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Accused of Burglary at Walmart

A several week-long investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a 32-year old Canandaigua man. Caleb Webster was charged with burglary after he allegedly stole $26.66 worth of merchandise from the Canandaigua Walmart store on December 19th. Webster had an active trespass ban from all Walmart stores at the time of his arrest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended Permit

An Auburn woman was arrested by Penn Yan Police on New Year’s Eve following a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that 31-year old Jena Gabak was allegedly driving with a suspended permit and the vehicle’s registration was suspended for not having any insurance in effect. Gabak was released...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Locks Himself in Room, Threatens to Shoot Police at del Lago

A Canandaigua man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly locking himself inside of his room at del Lago Resort and Casino following a domestic incident. 40-year old Scott Thompson is also accused of threatening to shoot any police officers that responded to his room. After a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies, Thompson came out of his room and was arrested without incident.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FL Radio Group

Walworth Man Arrested after Domestic Incident

A Walworth man is facing a harassment charge after a Friday night domestic incident. Wayne County Sheriffs Deputies allege Richard Hewitt struck his girlfriend during an argument that night before leaving. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Walworth Court at a later date and time to answer the charge.
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Attempted Armed Robbery in Auburn Friday

An Auburn man is facing multiple charges stemming from allegations of an armed robbery on Franklin Street, Friday afternoon. The Citizen reports Police arrested Michael Clardy after he allegedly tried to rob the Auburn Smoke Shop with a handgun. He soon fled without any money to a nearby apartment building. Clardy was arrested and is being held without bail at the Cayuga County Jail.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for DWI

A Seneca Falls Man faces multiple charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. At 1:18am, Seneca Falls Police say they arrested Joseph Thayer after allegedly driving a vehicle while drunk. He was also found to have a suspended license. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Allegedly Punches Girlfriend while She was Driving

A Palmyra man has been arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend while she driving. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested Eric Gonzalez just after 1:00am Saturday, noting he is the subject of several orders of protection filed against him. Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in Palmyra Town Court to answer the multiple charges against him, including reckless endangerment and criminal contempt.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Domestic Incident in Seneca Falls Leads to Arrest

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest Crystal Ordway after a domestic dispute Saturday evening where she is alleged to have punched an unnamed person in the face. Ordway was charged with one count of harassment and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy