TV Series

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Is season 5 hiatus over?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are you going to be seeing Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast back on the air?. We should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: Even though Our Kind of People is back on the air tonight...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Is ‘NCIS’ Airing a New Episode Tonight?

With it being Monday night and CBS lining up its Monday night shows, probably some people want to know if NCIS is airing a new episode?. Well, let’s take a look and see with a little help from Matt & Jess. The answer is no. NCIS is in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
TV SERIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: What is the future of 'New Amsterdam'?

Q • I am wondering if the season finale of “New Amsterdam” is also the series finale. The main character has left the hospital and is moving to London. A • First, what you saw recently was not the season finale but what is sometimes called a midseason finale or a winter finale, a dramatic episode leading into a break during the full TV season. “New Amsterdam” is due back Jan. 4 on NBC after the season premiere of “This Is Us.” There have been steady rumors that star Ryan Eggold is planning to leave the show, but he will be around when the series resumes. Showrunner David Schulner told Cinemablend.com: Max Goodwin (Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) “have their own challenges in London. Just because they’re following the joy doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. They’ve got their own challenges … but it’s certainly joyous for them. … And unfortunately, we juxtapose that joy in London with what’s happening at New Amsterdam, which could not be worse.”
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident: FOX Sets Earlier Midseason Return!

FOX has set an earlier premiere date for the back half of The Resident Season 5. The show was initially set to return Tuesday, February 1. But the network has revealed the show will now return Tuesday, January 25, a whole week earlier. The network made the announcement on Twitter.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Is everyone chasing joy?

From the beginning of New Amsterdam season 4, it was clear that joy was a theme for so many of these characters. After so much struggle, Max decided to seek it out by getting romantically involved with Dr. Sharpe — and also opting to move to London! It’s a big change that comes with huge ramifications, so we’ll have to see if some of that joy remains firmly in place for the remainder of the season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

NCIS Season 19, Episode 10 Spoilers: An Inside Job?

A Navy software goes missing in NCIS, but it's not an ordinary theft. NCIS Season 19, Episode 10 should kick off 2022 in a spectacular way. We're positive it's going to be another exciting episode, and we haven't even gotten over that hologram thing. The team was investigating a murder...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11: What is Helen worried over?

With New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 coming to NBC this Tuesday, there is no time better than the present to discuss the current state of things for Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe. If you’ve been watching the series for a good while now, you already know the good news:...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Will we see any of Baez’s recovery?

Season 12 is going to be returning to CBS one week from Friday, and we have a good sense of a lot of what’s coming up!. Yet, there are of course a few things that are left to the imagination, and that of course includes the status of one Maria Baez. Are we going to see her recover from her injuries? Sure, but will it actually happen onscreen?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 18 episode 9 hype

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get to see the other side of that literal cliffhanger from last week’s episode?. It goes without saying that we desperately need answers to what we just saw — we all do! Owen Hunt’s fate is very much up in the air and while we hope that he survives the SUV careening off the side of the cliff, there’s no guarantee he will. We’ve just been burned SO many times by characters getting killed off on this show; we know that it’s a complete and utter mistake coming into anything with this show feeling confident.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in 2022!

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!. So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
TVLine

NCIS Winter Premiere: What Did You Think of Gibbs' Sweet Surprise?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs may be some 3,300 miles away, but his presence was very much felt in Monday night’s NCIS midseason premiere. For much of the episode “Pledge of Allegiance,” both McGee (played by Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) were vexed by the mysterious deposit of $10,000 into each of their bank accounts. (Torres, meanwhile, focused on getting Jimmy to spread the wealth, even if by paying for 30 rounds of drinks.) But at episode’s end, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) asked McGee to stay behind in his office after wrapping up the Case of the Week, and then summoned for Palmer....
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

How NCIS And NCIS: Hawai'i Are Finally Crossing Over On CBS

The NCIS franchise on CBS is going strong despite the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans and departure of Mark Harmon from the original series, and that’s largely thanks to the newest installment. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been a strong pairing for the network on Monday nights, and now the shows will have an even closer connection thanks to an upcoming crossover. For the first time, NCIS and the Hawai’i spinoff will share some major characters.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC, finally, with season 4 episode 11?

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we finally going to have an opportunity to dive further into season 4 episode 11? We know that you’ve waited a long time in order to see it, and the hype is certainly next-level. How can it not be when you consider that Max and Helen are now in London?
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How ‘NCIS’ Continues to Keep Gibbs Part of the Story (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 10 “Pledge of Allegiance.”]. Who sent Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) $10,000? That’s the question for the latest NCIS episode, and yes, it does lead exactly where you expected.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? The January schedule

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get a Christmas Eve treat courtesy of the Reagans?. Technically, there is an episode of the crime drama on the air tonight … but it’s unfortunately a repeat. There is no installment either this week or next, as the plan right now is to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back on Friday, January 7. That’s when the first of at least three episodes are going to air during the month. (This is CBS’ way of making sure they get some out there before the Winter Olympics.)
TV SERIES

