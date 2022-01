A disturbing TikTok trend threatening violence across American schools has gone viral, with students and parents being asked to report posts to law enforcement and not to share them further.The anonymous social media threat has suggested that school shootings and bombings could take place on Friday 17 December in schools across the country.The posts, which ABC2 said are believed to have originated in Arizona, encourage students to stay home that day.Several school districts and police departments across the country have responded by releasing statements assuring communities that no credible threats have been identified.The threat comes just over two weeks...

