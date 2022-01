Action from the January 4, 2022, Solid Waste Management Plan Public Hearing and Commission meeting agenda:. PUBLIC HEARING: Solid Waste Management Plan: -The Board of County Commissioners of Barton County, Kansas, held a Public Hearing for the purpose of evaluating the Solid Waste Management Plan for Barton County, Kansas, on November 30, 2021. Due to a clerical error, the statutory requirements for the hearing were not met. A notice of hearing was placed in the Great Bend Tribune on December 17, 2021. By holding this hearing, all requirements are now met and the process can move forward. The hearing was closed without action.

