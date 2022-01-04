ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Presses Charges After Alleged Gun Incident

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne’s security guard has decided to press charges against Weezy after the alleged gun incident that happened in the rapper’s home last month. TMZ reports that Lil Wayne’s security guard will press charges on his former...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
XXL Mag

Rappers Who Had Their Chains Snatched Over the Years

Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Gives BLEU $50K Beat Price Boost - A Week Into His Production Career

Lil Wayne collaboration in the works, but now he’s gone a step further by getting a production placement with Weezy. The rapper formerly known as Yung Bleu took to Instagram on Monday (December 27) to share a video of him reacting to Lil Wayne picking one of his beats. BLEU also quoted Fat Joe while announcing his beat price is now $50,000 as a result of the Wayne co-sign.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Wayne, MI
XXL Mag

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
HIP HOP
lilwaynehq.com

Yung Bleu Shares Excitement Of Getting A Lil Wayne Placement On His Beat

We first heard about these two working together in L.A. last month, and now Yung Bleu has confirmed Lil Wayne has recorded a full song over one of his beats. Taking his excitement to social media, Bleu had the following to say to let everyone know “the G.O.A.T.” has jumped on his beat and his price will now be going up to at least $50k:
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
musictimes.com

J $tash Dead at 28: Rapper Resorted to Suicide After Doing This in Front of Three Children [Full Details]

According to reports, rapper J $tash took his own life at 28-years-old on New Year's Day. Apparently, the Florida-based rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, initially killed a 27-year-old woman named Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three young children before he shot himself, as stated on a report from KTLA 5 via HotNewHipHop. Reports say that they were also in a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#The Guard#Tmz
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Allegedly Pictured In Photo With Murder Suspect Justin Johnson

Nothing moves faster than social media users with a plan and immediately after a suspect in Young Dolph's murder was named, the internet swiftly got to work. It was back in November when Dolph was murdered outside of a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, and since that time, there has been an outcry for police to track down his killers. Earlier today (January 5), the Memphis Police Department stated that they have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, even adding that there was a $15,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
MEMPHIS, TN
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Fat Joe Comparing DaBaby To 2Pac

The impact that 2Pac left on the rap game continues to be left 25 years after his death. And while his influence is unmatched, there are plenty of artists who've claimed to be the modern-day embodiment of the late rap star, including Boosie Badazz. The rapper recently sat down with...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy