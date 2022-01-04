ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search: What we know about candidates, interviews

By John Reid, Florida Times-Union
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Jaguars owner Shad Khan's head coaching search is now in the second week of interviewing candidates to replace Urban Meyer, who was fired on Dec. 16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles interviewed virtually for the vacancy on Monday with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke, per multiple reports.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed to the USA TODAY Network that the Jaguars interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell last week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal details about the search.

The Jaguars are taking advantage of the new NFL rule that allows teams to interview assistants from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season.

JAGUARS COACHING CANDIDATES: Who could be in line to replace Urban Meyer?

OPINION: Byron Leftwich is ready to be an NFL coach. Might Jaguars be right opening?

NFL COACHING CANDIDATES: These under-the-radar assistants could draw interest from teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1Og0_0dcigYn000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt) Brian Westerholt, AP

The Jaguars have requested permission to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich , Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The Jaguars requested an interview with Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but he declined last week.

Preference appears to be toward offensive-minded candidates

Five of the seven coaches the team has either requested for interviews or has interviewed are current offensive coordinators or held the job before becoming a head coach.

The Jaguars needed a head coach to help develop franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has thrown 17 interceptions compared to 10 touchdowns going into Sunday's season finale against the Colts.

McDaniels, Bieniemy not among interview requests yet

Surprisingly, the Jaguars have not requested to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has helped develop quarterback Mac Jones, who has thrown for 3,540 yards with a 67.8 completion rate with 21 touchdowns.

The Patriots racked up 471 yards and Jones threw three touchdown passes in a 50-10 victory against the Jaguars Sunday.

McDaniels could be requested for an interview later this month, along with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who interviewed for the vacancy last year before Meyer was hired.

Bieniemy is not among the candidates to be interviewed during their two-week window that ends this week.

Bowles, Leftwich mum about Jaguars' interest

Bowles and Eberflus are the only defensive-oriented candidates, with Quinn deciding not to interview.  Bowles also has previous head coaching experience, but he went 24-40 in four seasons with the New York Jets. His lone winning season occurred in 2015, when he guided the Jets to a 10-6 record.

Bowles was asked last week about the Jaguars' opening, and he said he is just focused on the team (Buccaneers) right now.

Leftwich, the seventh overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2003 NFL draft, also provided a similar response last week, saying it's disrespectful to talk about anything outside of Sunday's game during the week of preparations.

''Obviously as a coach, anytime your name gets thrown around, I guess it is what it is, right? It means nothing at this point. If I'm ever fortunate enough to be in that situation that when i will handle it.''

Brady says Leftwich is amazing

Leftwich started his coaching career with the Arizona Cardinals as quarterbacks coach under Bruce Arians in 2017. He joined the Buccaneers as offensive coordinator in 2019 and won a Super Bowl last season with Tom Brady at quarterback. But the question concerning Leftwich is whether the Jaguars would be willing to take a chance on a candidate without any previous head coaching experience. Khan took a chance and hired Meyer, who had no prior NFL coaching experience, and it turned out to be arguably his worst decision during his 10-year tenure as the team's owner.

However, Brady said last week that Leftwich has been amazing to work with over the past two seasons.

''I've been around a lot of great coaches over the years,'' Brady said during an interview with the Bucs media last week. ''And it is just a matter of time for different guys different opportunities come up.''

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search: What we know about candidates, interviews

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

At one point in time, the Antonio Brown-LeVeon Bell WR-RB duo was perhaps the best in the NFL. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Brown infamously stormed off the field at MetLife Stadium during the Bucs-Jets game on Sunday afternoon. It was yet another ugly scene from the former superstar wideout. And now, his stint with the Buccaneers is effectively over.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 4-Word Message For The Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc, but the mercurial wideout had a post for the Buccaneers following his release. On his Instagram account, Brown attempted to take a bit of the high road, giving thanks for his time in Tampa. “Big MAD (Making A Difference),” AB captioned the post....
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Urban Meyer
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 18

It feels so weird typing “Week 18,” but such is life. We are entering the final week on the NFL season, and the first Week 18 in the history of the regular season. There’s a lot to play for with the very small number of teams still trying to get into the postseason, which the rest are competing for seeding — or just waiting until 2022.
NFL
AllBucs

How Much Money Did Antonio Brown Sacrifice by Quitting on the Buccaneers?

It has been theorized that Antonio Brown quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he was, hypothetically, benched. Buccaneers sideline reporter TJ Rives gave the theory legs by initially stating exactly that minutes after Brown ripped off his uniform, ran to the locker room and exited MetLife Stadium in the third quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals wide receiver tweets at Buccaneers urging them to sign him

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The last time that Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens played a regular season NFL game was the Bengals in the 2010 season, and while he just turned 48 years old on Dec. 7 he sent a tweet on Sunday urging the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign him shortly after wide receiver Antonio Brown quit in the middle of the Buccaneers game at the New York Jets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Usa Today Network#Philadelphia Eagles#Detroit Lions#Jaguars#The Carolina Panthers#Ap Photo#Cowboys#Green Bay Packers
NESN

Nick Wright Calls Out Tom Brady For Role In Antonio Brown-Bucs Drama

Tom Brady has learned the hard way that vouching for someone with a questionable background can have serious repercussions in the court of public opinion. Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless Sunday at MetLife Stadium, a bizarre meltdown that culminated with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians saying after Tampa Bay’s 28-24 win over the New York Jets that the wide receiver no longer was a member of the organization.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

337K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy