The U.S. again has more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, a USA TODAY analysis of federal data shows. That means about as many people are in hospital beds now as when the delta variant peaked in September.

Experts say the omicron variant sweeping the nation might be milder than earlier versions of the coronavirus, so a lower percentage of infected people could require hospitalization. But hospital beds are filling up – largely with unvaccinated patients – because so many more people are getting infected than ever before.

"These coming weeks are going to be challenging," President Joe Biden said Tuesday in an address to the nation.

In late November, unvaccinated adults were about 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated adults, according to the most recent data from the CDC.

The U.S. has doubled its purchasing order of a treatment pill from Pfizer from 10 million to 20 million, Biden said Tuesday before meeting with the White House COVID-19 response team. He called on Americans to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear masks in public.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 56.6 million COVID-19 cases and 828,800 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 294 million cases and more than 5.4 million deaths. About 73% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 62% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Among U.S. adults, 85% have received at least one shot, and about 73% are fully vaccinated.

– Grace Hauck, USA TODAY breaking news reporter, @grace_hauck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Hospitalizations rising sharply