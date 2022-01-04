Ryanair plane from Manchester diverted to France over smoke smell

Brussels Airlines has operated 3,000 flights without passengers this winter to avoid losing take-off and landing slots.The airline’s parent company, Lufthansa Group, confirmed that 18,000 flights had been flown empty, including 3,000 Brussels Airlines services, reports The Bulletin. EU rules require that airlines operate a certain percentage of scheduled flights to keep their slots at major airports.Under these “use it or lose it” regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80 per cent of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.This was revised to 50 per cent as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines...
