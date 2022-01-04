Defending Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns joins 2022 tournament field

Sam Burns kisses the Valspar Championship trophy moments after winning at the Copperhead Course on May 2, 2021. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

In less than 10 weeks, the PGA’s Valspar Championship will tee off at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.

On Tuesday, the tournament released 10 early commitments, including world No. 3 Dustin Johnson, No. 16 Brooks Koepka — who missed the tournament last year due to injury — and defending Valspar champion Sam Burns.

“This is just the start of what we anticipate will be a truly outstanding field,” tournament director Tracy West said in the news release. “Many favorites of our Copperhead fans, including other past champions, should be committing in the weeks ahead. In addition, we are hopeful that some relatively new faces will also be joining us.”

Here are all the early commits for the March 17-20 event:

No. 3 Dustin Johnson

Valspar finish last year: Tied for 48th, 2-under 282

Of note: Won the Masters last year for his 24th career PGA Tour victory

No. 10 Louis Oosthuizen

Valspar finish last year: Eighth, 9-under 275

Of note: Finished second at the 2019 Valspar Championship

No. 16 Brooks Koepka

Valspar finish last year: Did not play (injured)

Of note: Won the Phoenix Open last year, for his eighth career Tour win

No. 18 Sam Burns

Valspar finish last year: First, shooting 17-under 267 to beat Keegan Bradley by three strokes and claim his first PGA title

Of note: Won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October with top-10 finishes in four other events this season

No. 20 Jason Kokrak

Valspar finish last year: 13th, 7-under 277

Of note: Won the Houston Open in November; playing 11th tournament on the Copperhead Course

No. 24 Matt Fitzpatrick

Valspar finish last year: Did not play

Of note: Returns to Innisbrook for the second time in his career and first since 2018

No. 34 Max Homa

Valspar finish last year: Sixth, 10-under 274 (the first time he placed in the tournament in four outings)

Of note: Won September’s Fortinet Championship for his third career victory on the PGA Tour

No. 40 Tommy Fleetwood

Valspar finish last year: Did not play

Of note: Makes his Innisbrook Course debut this year

No. 77 Bubba Watson

Valspar finish last year: 13th, 7-under 277

Of note: Finished in the top 10 five times through 22 PGA Tour events last season

No. 190 Brandt Snedeker

Valspar finish last year: 11th, 8-under 276

Of note: Chasing his 10th career Tour win and first since 2017-18

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.