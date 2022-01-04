Reporter covers snowy I-95 traffic jam trapped in his car

Andrew Peters, from Richmond, Virginia, not only got stuck on I-95, he was also charged a massive Uber bill. “I was coming in from San Francisco and didn’t really realize what was going on here,” Peters told WTOP, explaining that he hopped in an Uber bound for Richmond after landing at Dulles International Airport. His Uber driver was clueless and got stuck soon after with thousands of other motorists stuck in the snow storm. “It was kind of scary,” Peters said. “We didn’t have any food or water.” Nine hours of sitting in the back up, when Peters reached his home, he paid the driver $200. Then to make matters even worse, Uber added on a surcharge of $400 more jacking his bill to SIX HUNDRED DOLLARS! Sounds like he's been stuck twice!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO