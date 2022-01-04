Reporter covers snowy I-95 traffic jam trapped in his car

RICHMOND, Va. — Andrew Peters was shocked when he received a $600 charge from Uber after being stuck on I-95 for hours after a strong snowstorm this week. Peters told WTOP that he hopped in an Uber after his flight from San Francisco landed at Dulles International Airport. Peters...
On Tuesday morning, a traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia, had been impacting drivers for the better part of 24 hours. One of those drivers was NBC News’ Josh Lederman, who called into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to describe what it was like to be stuck in his car for 10 hours.
Andrew Peters, from Richmond, Virginia, not only got stuck on I-95, he was also charged a massive Uber bill. “I was coming in from San Francisco and didn’t really realize what was going on here,” Peters told WTOP, explaining that he hopped in an Uber bound for Richmond after landing at Dulles International Airport. His Uber driver was clueless and got stuck soon after with thousands of other motorists stuck in the snow storm. “It was kind of scary,” Peters said. “We didn’t have any food or water.” Nine hours of sitting in the back up, when Peters reached his home, he paid the driver $200. Then to make matters even worse, Uber added on a surcharge of $400 more jacking his bill to SIX HUNDRED DOLLARS! Sounds like he's been stuck twice!
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - SKYFOX captured images that appeared to show drivers turning around on parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia to escape traffic that kept some motorists trapped on the highway overnight. Authorities in Virginia say some drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia...
Motorists report being stranded up to 17 hours on I-95 near Fredericksburg due to the winter storm. Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of interstate south of the nation’s capital.
Casey Holihan and John Noe were among the thousands trapped on an icy I-95 in Virginia when they noticed a Schmidt’s bread truck up ahead. After calling the company, people came together to distribute hundreds of loaves of bread to those stuck in their cars along the interstate.Jan. 6, 2022.
Drivers left their cars on I-95 to walk their dogs in order to pass time while stranded for hours on the icy roadway, one source told Fox News. Darryl Walter, opened up to Fox News about his experiences being stuck on Interstate-95 after about posting on Twitter about the ordeal.
