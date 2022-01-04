ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia officials apologize to stranded I-95 motorists, defend storm prep amid criticism

By Graham Moomaw
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vUzL_0dcig3ky00

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation offered an apology Tuesday to the countless people stranded overnight on Interstate 95 during Monday’s snowstorm. But officials involved in the emergency response insisted there was little they could have done differently to prevent the crisis on a heavily-travelled, 40-mile stretch of highway in Northern Virginia.

“We really understand that people face very stressful, scary situations,” Kelly Hannon, a spokeswoman for VDOT’s Fredericksburg office, told reporters on a conference call. “And we do apologize and we’ll be taking an exhaustive look at this incident.”

Dozens of people trapped on the highway took to social media to share stories about getting stuck in their cars for hours with limited gas, food and water and little information about what was being done to help. Among them was U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who said he had started what is usually a two-hour drive to Washington early Monday afternoon and was still in the car 19 hours later.

State Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, her husband, their two boys and the family dog were stranded overnight while returning from a holiday trip to New York. In an interview, Aird said her group was stuck in Stafford County for more than 15 hours, making it through the night with pretzels and Nutri-Grain bars picked up from a gas station. At times, she said, they turned off the car to try to conserve gas, unsure when they’d be able to refuel or buy more food.

“How is it something like this could happen in present day?,” she said.

Aird said she’s not buying the claim the state did all it possibly could.

“You knew that we were there but there was no information provided,” she said. “I think that more deliberate care and concern could have been shown. If you have the option of sending the National Guard to come in with blankets and these sorts of things, why not do it when people needed it most?”

Officials from VDOT, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said both the intensity of the storm and the hazardous conditions it created complicated the state’s response.

The affected portion of road wasn’t pre-treated to prevent ice and snow buildup, according to VDOT engineer Marcie Parker, because the storm began as rain before turning to sleet and snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDatG_0dcig3ky00

A winter storm standed thousands of drivers and passengers on Interstate 95 overnight Monday and into Tuesday. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

“If we pre-treat, the rain just washes it away,” Parker said. “So we’re really just wasting product and wasting money and interrupting the traffic flow.”

For nearly five hours Monday, Parker, said, snow was falling in the area at a rate of more than two inches per hour.

“That was entirely too much for us to keep up with,” Parker said. “Consequently, with the amount of traffic that we had on the interstate, the trucks and the cars couldn’t make it up and down the hills because we had too much snow and ice out there. So many vehicles got stuck in both the northbound and southbound directions.”

Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, stressed that authorities had been encouraging people to stay off the roads starting Sunday.

“We were doing everything we could to push that messaging out to discourage folks from traveling,” Geller said. “I don’t know if everyone heeded that warning or not. But we did have very consistent messaging.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xm8lH_0dcig3ky00

A winter storm standed thousands of drivers and passengers on Interstate 95 overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Virginia State Police reported “slow but steady progress” at an emergency crossover in Caroline County Tuesday in getting traffic moving. (Virginia State Police)

As of late afternoon Tuesday, officials there were no reports of injuries or deaths among those who had to spend the night on the road and that all remaining vehicles had been checked for people who might need medical assistance.

Officials could not give an estimate for how many stuck, disabled or abandoned vehicles remained on the highway. But they predicted the road could be cleared by Tuesday evening and, barring any additional freezing, could be fully open for Wednesday’s rush hour.

The officials on the call said the Virginia National Guard wasn’t mobilized to help with the response because it can take 12 to 24 hours to call up civilian members and it was unclear the Guard could have made it to the area in time to assist. But they could not offer a comprehensive answer on why the Guard wasn’t mobilized well in advance to be able to respond if needed. Curtis Brown, the state’s coordinator of emergency management, said the snowfalls predicted didn’t meet the state’s general rules for pre-emptive emergency declarations for winter storms because light to moderate snow can usually be handled with existing resources.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said the governor “ is in close communication with state and local emergency management, and relies on their on-the-ground assessment of potential and evolving situations.”

“Prior to the storm, there was no indication that the National Guard’s capacity, personnel, or equipment would be necessary to handle its impacts,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in an email. “While the governor routinely grants requests to deploy the Guard, he received no recommendation to activate them prior to the storm.”

Yarmosky added the State Police and VDOT “have hundreds of personnel and equipment on the scene, and they are working quickly to handle this tremendously difficult situation.”

In a statement Tuesday morning, Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, urged the administration to deploy the Guard as soon as possible.

“ It’s not enough for the men, women and the heavy vehicles of the Virginia National Guard  to be ‘available.’ They need to be activated to bring aid to those who need it and to help get the Interstate open again,” Gilbert said. “The best time to do this was last night. The second best time is now.”

State Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, released a statement saying his office was exploring potential legislation to prevent another “catastrophic occurence” like the one on 95.

“For example, we are exploring legislation on limiting trucks to a single right lane during significant snowfall,” he said, an apparent reference to reports sliding tractor-trailers had blocked the highway. “We are also considering how and when the National Guard could be used in these types of emergencies.”

State officials said they will conduct a full review of the incident.

In a second press call Tuesday afternoon, Northam said the wet conditions followed by rapidly dropping temperatures created “the perfect storm for what happened on I-95 last night.

“We were prepared for the storm that was predicted, a few inches of snow,” he said. “But instead, Mother Nature sent more than a foot of snow to the Fredericksburg area.”

Citing the National Weather Service, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reported Sunday the storm could bring 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice to the area.

“I can certainly understand that many drivers may have been from out of state and so missed the clear and consistent messaging from VDOT and emergency responders to stay off the roads during the winter storm,” Northam added.

This post has been updated to add additional remarks from a news conference by the governor later in the day.

The post Virginia officials apologize to stranded I-95 motorists, defend storm prep amid criticism appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Trump EPA head, coal lobbyist tapped as Virginia’s environmental chief

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Trump EPA chief and former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler as his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of natural and historic resources.  “Virginia needs a diverse energy portfolio in place to fuel our economic growth, continued preservation of our natural resources, and a comprehensive plan to tackle rising sea levels,” said […] The post Trump EPA head, coal lobbyist tapped as Virginia’s environmental chief appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can’t find a COVID test in Virginia? Officials are blaming supply and staffing shortfalls.

Virginia’s COVID-19 testing numbers have reached all-time highs over the last several days as the highly transmissible omicron variant moves across the commonwealth. But even as cases reach historic levels — with more than 15,000 new infections reported on Tuesday alone, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health — experts say it’s likely […] The post Can’t find a COVID test in Virginia? Officials are blaming supply and staffing shortfalls. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Top Northam administration officials say state should not forbid new fossil fuel plants

In a New Year’s Day letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, two top Virginia officials recommended that the General Assembly not forbid any new carbon-emitting power plants “at this time,” saying that the state can meet its ambitious decarbonization goals without a moratorium.  “The 2045 carbon-free electricity generation goal can be met through existing natural gas […] The post Top Northam administration officials say state should not forbid new fossil fuel plants appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

The outgoing AG threw down a gauntlet on disciminatory policing. Will his successor pick it up?

Mark Herring, the soon-to-be former Virginia attorney general, has thrown down the gauntlet against the policing practices in the small town of Windsor.  The question is whether Jason Miyares, Herring’s successor, will take it up – ensuring fair treatment of Blacks, Latinos and other people of color during traffic stops by law enforcement agencies. We’ll […] The post The outgoing AG threw down a gauntlet on disciminatory policing. Will his successor pick it up? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Virginia Mercury

Across cultural lines, home schooling has boomed since COVID-19 hit

For Isabel Bishop, 12, and her 8-year-old brother, Bodhi, school might mean a trip from their home in Fairfax County to the Harriet Tubman Museum in Maryland to learn about slavery and the underground railroad. For Mali Holmes, 7, of Richmond, school might mean playing chess with friends and developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. […] The post Across cultural lines, home schooling has boomed since COVID-19 hit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Four ways Virginia can make 2022 better than 2020 or 2021

It wouldn’t take a huge leap for 2022 to be better than either of the past two years. Let’s face it, 2020 and 2021 set the bar pretty low. In Virginia, I grant you, we have dodged the tribulations of many sister states. The West, particularly California, suffered fires that left thousands homeless and charred […] The post Four ways Virginia can make 2022 better than 2020 or 2021 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go?

Education has been the number one priority for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, both on the campaign trail and as he prepares his transition to the Executive Mansion in Richmond.  Youngkin promised to boost teacher pay and rebuild crumbling facilities, keep schools open throughout the ongoing pandemic and eradicate “critical race theory” from the classroom.  Budgets come […] The post How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s wine industry is expanding. Grape-growing hasn’t caught up.

Patrick Young knew he wanted to preserve his family’s farm in Mecklenburg County, a gently rolling estate once devoted to boarding and breeding horses. The challenge was figuring out how to make a living from it. Tobacco, once the area’s dominant crop, was no longer economically viable. That left Young, 36, searching for other options. […] The post Virginia’s wine industry is expanding. Grape-growing hasn’t caught up. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lashrecse Aird
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Todd Gilbert
Person
Tim Kaine
Virginia Mercury

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Some Norfolk City Council members want answers on housing authority subsidiary’s investments

NORFOLK — Some Norfolk City Council members want answers about the housing authority’s for-profit subsidiary that has invested the bulk of its federal tax subsidies in far-flung projects in 15 states and the District of Columbia, but not in Norfolk.  Following a two-part Virginia Mercury series, three members say they have asked for a report […] The post Some Norfolk City Council members want answers on housing authority subsidiary’s investments appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virginia Mercury

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Virginia State Police#Ice Storm#Extreme Weather#Vdot#Vadot#Virginians
Virginia Mercury

Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider revising the […] The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

As COVID-19 cases surge, officials urge against unnecessary ER visits

State health officials and the association representing Virginia hospitals are urging against unnecessary emergency room visits as COVID-19 cases spike across the commonwealth in the final days of 2021. “Hospitals across Virginia have recently experienced an influx of patients seeking emergency department care for asymptomatic or relatively mild COVID-19 infections as well as cases of […] The post As COVID-19 cases surge, officials urge against unnecessary ER visits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

Here’s what’s happening in D.C. on the Jan. 6 anniversary

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver a speech Thursday in the heart of the U.S. Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the insurrection there. One year ago, former President Donald Trump incited a mob of his supporters, and encouraged them to storm the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the electoral […] The post Here’s what’s happening in D.C. on the Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

At Williamsburg, a reminder of what we’ve gained, and could yet lose

An appropriately picturesque walking bridge connects the Visitors’ Center at Colonial Williamsburg to the meticulously recreated historic site about a mile away. And every step along it is a step backward into our tangled, jumbled and often painful history as a nation. At regularly spaced intervals, plaques set into the concrete remind you that, in […] The post At Williamsburg, a reminder of what we’ve gained, and could yet lose appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

Incorporate social-emotional learning into physical education in Virginia schools

By Lila Newberry The Virginia Department of Education says their recently developed equity-focused social-emotional learning standards are in place to “ensure every student in Virginia attends a school that maximizes their potential and prepares them for the future: academically, socially, and emotionally.” The development of SEL standards for Virginia schools is a step in the […] The post Incorporate social-emotional learning into physical education in Virginia schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage

By Joe Dodson From hand sanitizer and vaccines to groceries and toilet paper, truck drivers are trucking through the COVID-19 pandemic despite a historic labor shortage. Many industries moved workers home during the start of the pandemic, but truckers worked “to meet the needs of this country.” “The trucking industry has stepped up and delivered […] The post Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

The ‘sore loser effect’: How rejecting election results can destabilize democracy

By James Piazza, Penn State An attendee at an October 2021 political rally hosted by right-wing activist Charlie Kirk asked: “How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?” The attendee was referring to the baseless allegation that Joe Biden stole the 2020 U.S. presidential election and that he unfairly denied […] The post The ‘sore loser effect’: How rejecting election results can destabilize democracy appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

The window is there to return to bi-partisan compromise in 2022. Just don’t hold your breath.

The year 2021 was only six days old when it tipped its hand to the sort of politically riven year it would be. Thousands of violent apostles of defeated President Donald Trump tried (and failed) to end nearly 250 years of American democracy by commandeering Congress’s constitutional duty to count the nation’s electoral votes that […] The post The window is there to return to bi-partisan compromise in 2022. Just don’t hold your breath. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

1K+
Followers
697
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy