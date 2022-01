Luxury automotive company Mercedes-Benz took down a controversial advertisement in China after it was accused of perpetuating western stereotypes about Asians. The advertisement, first published on Chinese social media platform Weibo on 25 December, sparked a debate after one of the models in the video was seen with an accentuated eyeliner that made her eyes appear slanted.Local audiences objected to the depiction by Mercedes-Benz as it underlined a western stereotype about Asians, according to a report by the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper Global Times.The female model’s make-up looked like “slanted eyes” and once again stirred a heated discussion, the daily...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO