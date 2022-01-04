ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights 1/4/22

By Eamon Smith
ontheforecheck.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators begin a three game road trip against the Pacific Division with tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Will Nashville be able to keep up its hot play, or will the “Vegas Flu” claim another victim? Who will stand out, what should you be watching for, and why...

www.ontheforecheck.com

Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Golden Knights can’t mount comeback, fall to Predators

Sometimes a hot goal-scorer is all it takes to decide the outcome of a game. The Golden Knights ran into that Tuesday in the form of Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg, who scored two goals that were each impressive in their own ways. Nashville scored the first three goals of the game, and two late ones by Vegas weren't enough to avoid a 3-1 defeat at T-Mobile Arena.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Gameday #36: Logan Thompson’s First Career Start? Lines, Notes vs Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) are set to continue their now-massive eight-game homestand Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators (20-11-2). The Golden Knights are tenth in the league in terms of a home-ice record with an 11-7-1 home record. With two upcoming games against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames postponed, the Golden Knights will be at home for a good chunk of January.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

William Karlsson hits goal milestone in Golden Knights’ loss to Nashville

Most nights when a hockey team outshoots the opposition by 17 attempts, it’s going to come out with a win. The Golden Knights fired 43 shots at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, but only two found the net in a 3-2 loss at T-Mobile Arena. That’s because the Golden...
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for Pride Knight on Jan. 6

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will host Pride Knight during Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers on January 6. The special night is in conjunction with the NHL's You Can Play initiative; a campaign that ensures equality and respect to all athletes without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
NHL

