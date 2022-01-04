ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff sparks controversy over daughter not in a car seat in Instagram video

By Tyler McCarthy
 2 days ago

Hilary Duff is catching backlash after her 3-year-old daughter, Banks, was spotted in an Instagram video without a car seat. The actress sparked a viral debate on social media after her “Younger” co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of the toddler sitting with her in the back seat of a moving...

Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Duff Goldman's Holiday Present For His Daughter

When you think of star baker Duff Goldman, images of elaborate cakes might spring to mind as he often teams up with trained artists and designers to create some very ornate baked goods, including those seen on the competition show, "Buddy Vs Duff," like a recent winter wonderland creation that received a perfect score on the holiday season finale. According to Welcome to Baltimore, Hon!, Duff's wedding cakes typically sell for $1,200-$1,500, despite rumors that his elaborate pieces sell for upwards of $20,000, and his bakery finishes about 15 cakes a week — so he's always pretty busy in the kitchen.
wonderwall.com

Mom-shamers come for Hilary Duff (again!), plus more news

Hilary Duff's holiday weekend ended in a storm of mom-shaming after her friend and "Younger" co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of Hilary's 3-year-old daughter in the back of a moving car without a car seat. The otherwise sweet video showed Banks adorably trying to say the words, "I'm drop dead gorgeous." But it didn't take long for users to jump on Hilary and Molly in the comments for what they deemed to be an unsafe ride for the toddler. "Where's her car seat??? This is irresponsible!!! She is 3 and needs to be in a car seat or booster!" one person wrote. "She is so cute!!!!! But why is she not in a car seat, it is the law for a child her age," wrote another, referencing California's mandate that kids under 8 who are a certain height require a "belt-positioning booster seat or car seat," in which Banks didn't appear to be sitting. "She could be in a booster and y'all don't see it," another person suggested, adding, "She's safe alive and still cute." Hilary's no stranger to the world of mommy-shaming, though. She was criticized harshly on social media for having her daughter's ears pierced when she was still a baby. Asked how she deals with the negativity when she encounters it, Hilary told Yahoo earlier this year, "It's hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out. At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.'"
Matthew Koma
Molly Bernard
Rupaul
Hilary Duff
Mike Comrie
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Celeb Instagram Posts Ringing in the New Year

The new year is here, and I think we can all agree 2022 is feeling a little too much like Groundhog Day. At the start of 2021, many of us hoped for sparkles and Champagne come December 31, but that dream fizzled out like a cheap firework as the Omicron variant sent the world back into varying degrees of isolation this holiday season. For those who traded in their Louboutins for leggings, and seasonal parties for season two of Emily in Paris, Instagram provided some much needed escapism as celebrity favourites shared shots from both intimate and lavish New Year’s Eve gatherings (we love relatable content!) — and a few 2021 photo dumps for good measure.
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video

Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!. Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.
Inside the Magic

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star, Hilary Duff, Under Fire For Breaking Law

Lizzie McGuire and Younger star, Hilary Duff, is under fire for breaking a California law, involving her three-year-old daughter, Banks Bair. Duff was driving around with her former Younger costar, Molly Bernard (who plays Lauren Heller), and her daughter, Banks. Bernard posted a video of Duff and Banks in the backseat of the car; however, Banks was not in a carseat, which is now causing Duff to receive a ton of backlash, including being “mommy-shamed” by fans.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Hilary Duff hosts Clayton’s group date!

Monday night is set to bring us episode 2 of The Bachelor and with that, Clayton Echard’s first dates of the season! There are still a whopping 22 women left trying to get that final rose, and this season is going to waste no time getting competitive. There are people within the cast willing to break whatever “unwritten rules” this show has when it comes to not monopolizing the lead’s time — and, of course, that’s going to cause some problems.
imdb.com

Hilary Duff Is Officially Hosting This Part of The Bachelor: See the First Look

Become a guest host on The Bachelor? Hilary Duff says, "Why not?" The How I Met Your Father actress will join leading man Clayton Echard as he looks for love on his very first group date of the season in next week's episode of The Bachelor, which airs on Monday, Jan. 10. As part of the group date activity, Hilary will enlist "the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party," according to the episode's synopsis. However, the party planning comes with its very own dramatic turn "when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids," causing the others to have "strong feelings to share"...
Hypebae

Hilary Duff To Play Matchmaker as Guest Host on 'The Bachelor'

Hilary Duff has many talents, and helping others on their quest for love seems to be one of them. The How I Met Your Father star will be appearing on the second episode of Season 26 of The Bachelor to help leading man Clayton Echard during his first group date.
Radar Online.com

Hilary Duff Mom-Shamed After Video Emerges Showing 3-Year-Old Daughter Unrestrained In Backseat Of Moving Vehicle, No Car Seat

Hilary Duff is catching major heat over a video showing her 3-year-old daughter riding improperly restrained in the backseat of a moving vehicle. On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress' good friend and former Younger co-star, Molly Bernard, documented what looked like a babysitting playdate with Banks Bair via her Instagram, beginning with a short clip of the tiny tot sitting in the backseat of a moving car.
