ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if ‘woke’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdgc6_0dcielF900

PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider says she was robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider said she was robbed over the weekend in her hometown of Oakland, California. Schneider, who is an engineering manager and lives in the city, said in a tweet that she was “fine” after Sunday’s incident, but added that her identification, credit cards and cellphone were stolen, The Washington Post reported.
OAKLAND, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

An unidentified person paid a ransom that freed three missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti under an agreement that was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 remaining captives early last month, workers for their Ohio-based organization have confirmed. The person who made the payment was...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
State
New York State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WSOC Charlotte

Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as an astonishing spike in coronavirus infections sweeps through the state. The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers even as hospital beds fill with patients and “some facilities are going to be strapped," Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Remains found, yet most people escaped Colorado fire

DENVER — (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people were unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. It’s a remarkably low number of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WSOC Charlotte

Texas toddler accidentally shoots mother, younger sibling outside Walmart

GRANBURY, Texas — A 2 1/2-year-old child inside a vehicle accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling Wednesday outside a Walmart in Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. CST in Granbury, The Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Granbury Police Department, the toddler gained access to a handgun that was concealed between a seat and center console, the newspaper reported.
GRANBURY, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yet more earthquakes have struck near South Carolina’s capital city, the ninth and tenth in a series of rumblings that have caused geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last, or if they could possibly portend future, more serious seismic activity. Early Wednesday, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received $1,400 COVID relief payment

BOSTON — The man who was convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment, and federal prosecutors want the money returned. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death after being convicted in 2015 for the bombings, which killed three people. He was sentenced to death in 2015, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit threw out the sentence in 2020, USA Today reported. The court ruled that the trial judge did not ensure a fair jury after constant media coverage of the bombing.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy