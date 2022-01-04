ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh mulling NFL return?

By Zachary Links
 1 day ago
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In recent weeks, we’ve heard that NFL teams could be eyeing Jim Harbaugh as a head-coaching candidate. Now, according to sources who spoke with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, it appears that the interest is mutual.

“I think it’s real,” said one source in the know, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

This isn’t the first time that Harbaugh has been connected to a potential NFL return. In late 2020, Harbaugh was said to be thinking about bailing on Ann Arbor, up until he publicly vowed to stay with the Wolverines.

“Yeah, that question does come up and I tell ’em, my plan is, committed to Michigan,” Harbaugh said, referring conversations with recruits. “Have been, am and will remain. As far as the (contract), [athletic director Warde Manuel] and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract. That’s the truth. That’s where it stands.”

Feldman speculates that Harbaugh’s ties to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and owner Mark Davis could make him a natural fit. Then again, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has them riding a three-game winning streak heading into the regular-season finale. Even if that job doesn’t become available, Feldman notes that the Bears could be a solid fit for the 58-year-old.

Harbaugh established himself as a top-tier coach with the 49ers, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance plus two NFC title games. His Niners went just 8-8 in his final season (2014) but, overall, he owns a career 44-19-1 regular-season record.

Michigan State
Derek Carr
Person
Warde Manuel
