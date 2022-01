MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida has shattered a one day record for COVID-19 cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised its tallies to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of previous days, setting new pandemic records. The new CDC estimate raises the 7-day average in Florida to more than 36,400 new cases. The number was at around 26,600 at the peak of the summer surge in August, which was fueled by the delta variant. In Miami-Dade County, where cases have been concentrated, one out four people is testing positive...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO