My Favorite Defensive Play: Rumble, Big Man, Rumble

By Dusty Evely
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I changed the rules on this...

LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
#American Football
Coach Tomlin mentioned Ryan Clark

In his press conference pre Ravens this week. He mentioned Clark by name as opposed to jersey number as he did other Ravens in his scouting report. He went so far to say, "Ryan Clark of the Virginia Tech Hokies". Spoke of what a competitor he is in all aspects of the game, against the run and the pass.
“Dream Signing” Joining AEW Soon

Over the last few years fans have seen some big names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Adam Cole join All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar face could be joining the company sooner than later. AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to Josh Martinez of...
What Kansas State players said after their 42-20 win against LSU in the Texas Bowl

This is what Kansas State players had to say after their 42-20 win against LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday January 4, 2022. “So much. Just from the two years I've been here, on and off the field, the type of man that he is, the influence that he's put on myself, it's going to be something that I carry for a very long time. He's going to be somebody that I call a friend for a very, very long time and somebody I'll never hesitate to call or text anything beyond football. And, man, just the impact he's had in my life over these past two years, on and off the field, is something I'll carry for a long time.”
Mixed Tag Match Added To Royal Rumble Card, First Rumble Match Participants Announced

During Monday night’s episode of RAW, it was announced that a big Mixed Tag Match has now been signed for the Royal Rumble. As many fans expected to see after WWE Day 1, the company announced that Edge will be teaming up with his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, to go up against The Miz and his wife Maryse at the Royal Rumble. Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, which also saw both Maryse and Phoenix get involved in the match to set up this encounter for the Royal Rumble.
