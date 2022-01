Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Crime TV show covers cheerleader rapes in small town near Fort Worth. Cheerleaders in the small town of River Oaks who were targeted by a rapist and murderer are featured in a new crime series on Investigation Discovery TV. Called Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, the series comprises six episodes focusing on crimes that have all taken place around high school football. The series debuts on January 4 and will air on ID on Tuesdays at 9 pm. (There was Cheer-ier cheerleading news later in the week, too.)

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO