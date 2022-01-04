Fake COVID Tests Are Circulating Online, Here's How to Avoid Buying Them

THE first COLA social security payments of 2022 will be sent out in 11 days for those with a birthday between 1st and 10th of the month. Payments this year will be 5.9 per cent larger than in 2021 following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, representing a rise of $92 for retirees.

