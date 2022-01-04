ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cobra Kai' Returns Strong To Lead Netflix's Top 10 List With 120M Hours Clocked At The Dojo

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
The fourth season of Cobra Kai kicked its way into Netflix ’s weekly top ten list.

The Karate Kid spinoff, which was originally a YouTube original before moving to Netflix with season three, launched its fourth season on December 31 and clocked up over 120M hours watched during its first week. It also helped the first season score another 13.5M hours on the streamer.

To put the numbers into context, the second season of The Witcher was watched for 142M hours in its first week, Lost in Space grabbed 47M hours on its return and True Story recorded 48.9M hours on its launch.

In second place last week, The Witcher continued its roll with 94M hours watched of its second season, while the first season of the fantasy drama series grabbed another 42.9M hours of viewing.

Emily in Paris’ second season was watched for 92M hours, adding to the 107M hours watched last week with its first season also grabbing another 25M hours.

British drama series Stay Close killed 31.3M hours on the service, while season six of Queer Eye matched 14.4M hours.

Docuseries were popular over the period – running December 27 through January 2 – with Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer recording 13.1M hours and WWII in Color: Road to Victory getting 12.7M hours.

Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Star Ryan Eggold Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television; Kara Frias Named Head Of Development For His Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer-director Ryan Eggold has inked a new first-look deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop projects across various platforms. On the heels of his deal, Eggold also has hired Kara Frias as Head of Development for his production company, Analog A Productions. “Over the past four seasons of New Amsterdam, Ryan has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Dr. Max Goodwin, a beloved doctor who asks the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’” said Erin Underhill, President of UTV. “With this new partnership, we are excited to further our collaboration with Ryan, Kara and Analog...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Premiere: Creator Dan Fogelman On Pilot Flashbacks, Nostalgia & How ‘The Challenger’ Sets Up Final Season

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about “The Challenger”, the premiere of This Is Us’ sixth and final season on NBC.  NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us returned tonight for its sixth and final season. Per This Is Us tradition, the season premiere marks the Big 3’s birthday but their 41st birthday celebration was mixed with flashbacks to the way they marked the occasion in the pilot five years ago — Kevin sharing with models that the Challenger disaster may have thrust his life on the wrong path, Randall tracking down his birth father and Kate struggling with her weight. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘1883’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Sets Paramount+ Premiere Record, Draws 4.9 Million Viewers On Paramount Network

The Sunday premiere of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, set a new record as Paramount+ most watched original series premiere, more than doubling the previous viewership record across the service’s owned and operated platforms, with additional third party reporting still to come, the ViacomCBS streaming platform said without providing any ratings data. Supporting the company’s claim for 1883‘s big debut on Paramount+ over the first 24 hours of release is the delivery of the premiere’s airing behind Yellowstone on Paramount Network. The promotional linear telecast drew strong 4.9 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, according to Nielsen, making it the biggest new...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Disney+ Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

You've only got a few more weeks of 2021 left, so you may as well spend them the same way you spent most of 2021 (and 2020) — by watching more TV! It's a good month to do so, too, because some of the biggest shows and movies of the year are coming to your living room, including the new Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, on HBO Max, the second season of the fantasy drama The Witcher on Netflix, and Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Yellowstone’s Prequel 1883 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Paramount?

Created by the Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a prequel to the popular drama television series ‘Yellowstone.’ The western drama show centers upon the Dutton family who embark on a perilous journey to Montana in hopes of a better life. Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ who wish to learn more about the past of their favorite characters should definitely watch the show as it has several surprises in store for them. ‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May, and Marc Rissmann with memorable cameos by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks. In case you are excited to learn more about the highly anticipated series, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV SERIES
