Metro Police say an unidentified man robbed SunTrust Bank on Hobbs Road Tuesday morning in Green Hills.

The suspect entered the bank demanding money and implied that he had a weapon. The suspect took off from the bank in a gray SUV after the incident.

Metro Nashville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance to help identify the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, please call 615-742-7463.