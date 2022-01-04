Wichita City Council approves pay raise for Manager Layton

The Wichita City Council has approved a pay raise for City Manager Robert Layton.

Our partners at the Wichita Business Journal report Layton's salary in 2021 was $231,150. The pay raises for his 2019 and 2020 reviews will have him earning more than $250 thousand.

The city says “the 2019 compensation increase shall be 3.75% of the City Manager’s 2018 salary applied to his 401 retirement plan, representing a General Pay Adjustment increase of 1.25% and a merit increase of 2.5%. The 2020 compensation increase shall use the 2019 total compensation package as the baseline, with a 2.5% merit increase directed to the City Manager’s 401 retirement allocation and 1.5% GPA increase directed to his salary."

Mayor Brandon Whipple says Mr. Layton deferred his raise during the economic downturn in 2020 as the pandemic started.

In other news, the city council approved the city of Wichita/Sedgwick County Food systems master plan.

The plan has three goals: foster food system coordination and education, improve access to healthy food and increase local food production.

The 10-year plan lays out several potential actions to guide and foster its development and will have adaptations and updates built in at five-year intervals.

If the plan is next adopted by Sedgwick County, staff from both organizations would create a joint City-County Food and Farm Council to help implement the plan.

Tuesday was the last Wichita City Council meeting for Council members Cindy Claycomb (District VI) and Jared Cerullo (District III). Claycomb said it was an honor to serve her district and the city. Cerullo thanked the council for selecting him to fill the unexpired term in early 2021.

Next week, Maggie Ballard will be sworn in as the new council member for District VI while Mike Hoheisel will be sworn in as the new council member for District III.