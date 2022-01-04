ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE join Security Council

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNEYY_0dcicLhd00
United Nations-Security Council-New Members In this image provided United Nations Photo, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, speaks during a flag installation ceremony for new members of the United Nations Security Council, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. UAE, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana were elected as the five non-permanent member nations to the Council for the term 2022-2023. (Eskinder Debebe/United Nations Photo via AP) (Eskinder Debebe)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council got five new members Tuesday, as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates formally took up the posts they won in an election in June.

Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries' flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers, and posed for a group photo — wearing face masks and standing apart, in an acknowledgment of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The flag ceremony is a tradition that Kazakhstan started when on the council in 2018.

The 15-member council is the U.N.’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.

Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms that are allocated by global regions.

Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam finished their terms Friday.

Countries often campaign for seats for years. Winning gives them a say on peacekeeping missions and the council's other approaches to conflict hotspots, plus a strong voice on overarching issues of international peace and security.

Council members also can convene meetings on security topics of particular interest to them, and smaller countries get to share a prominent platform with world powers.

Albania is joining for the first time, while Brazil is taking an 11th turn. Gabon and Ghana each have been on the council three times before and the UAE once.

More than 50 of the U.N.'s 193 member countries have never been elected to the council since it formed in 1946.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gabon#Uae#United Nations#Ap#The U N Security Council#U N#General Assembly#The Associated Press
Reuters

China's foreign minister visits Kenya amid unease over rising debt

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister began a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, where the government has relied on Chinese loans to develop infrastructure but faces criticism over the resulting debt burden. The Kenyan foreign ministry described the visit by Wang Yi, who is also state councillor, as...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Tunisia
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Brazil
Country
China
AOL Corp

Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Happy New Year: India – Saudi Arabia Travel Bubble Launches Tomorrow

While regular international flights to India remain suspended in an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, from January 1st, 2022, select passengers will be able to travel between the South Asian country and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. A couple of days ago, the two parties signed an agreement to create a travel bubble, making Saudi Arabia number 34 on India’s air corridor list.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
birminghamnews.net

Atrocities, War Expand Beyond Ethiopia's Tigray

ISTANBUL - What began as a conflict between the Ethiopian Federal government and a local military in late 2020, exploded into a civil war in 2021 that has forced two million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions. The war continues expanding, with displacements, ethnic killings and mass rape in the increasingly devastated region.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
The Independent

China to appoint Horn of Africa envoy amid Ethiopia crisis

China’s foreign minister says his country will appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa region, where Ethiopia and Eritrea have been fighting forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Somalia is in the grip of a political crisis caused by a long-delayed election.Foreign Minister Wang Yi in comments to reporters during his Thursday visit to Kenya, didn’t say when the appointment would be made. He urged countries in the Horn of Africa, a strategic but at times turbulent region, to hold a peace conference and said China’s envoy could provide “necessary support” for that process.The announcement came as...
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

UN Security Council condemns recent killings in Myanmar

New York [US], December 30 (ANI): The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah State on December 25. The Ambassadors in a statement called for accountability and "the immediate cessation of all violence".
WORLD
Reuters

Israel to start reopening to foreigners, even as Omicron surges

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Israel said on Monday it will admit foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity from countries deemed medium-risk next week, partially reversing a ban imposed in late November in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The change suggests Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government sees waning value in...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
69K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy