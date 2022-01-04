ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Plenty of January cold on the way; a small amount of snow too

By Eric Wilhelm
WFMJ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warming trend that started on Tuesday will continue Wednesday although the relatively mild air will be accompanied by a gusty wind. As a cold front approaches in the afternoon,...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Snow accumulation expected Thursday

The National Weather Service in Paducah has increasing confidence in a forecast of some accumulating snow for the Ohio Valley on Thursday. A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper teens along southern Illinois' Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
wevv.com

Snow Arrives Thursday Morning

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News On 6

Cold Front Arrives, Bringing Dangerous Wind Chills

Our first cold blast has arrived. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s. Look for north winds relaxing Wednesday afternoon. Arctic air arrives Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the single digits and low teens. However, the winds will be strong...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Millions of Americans under winter weather alerts for storms, arctic blast

More than 100 million people across the United States are on alert this week for heavy snow, brutally cold temperatures, gusty winds and icy conditions. As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued various advisories, alerts, watches and warnings for 38 states -- from Washington to New York -- related to two winter storm systems.
ENVIRONMENT
vandaliaradio.com

Falling temps today, very cold tonight and light snow Thursday morning

After a very brief warm up, temperatures will fall today and much colder weather will arrive. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for today with our high in the upper 30s and then temperatures falling throughout the day today. We’ll see winds out of the west gusting nearly 30 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a low of 12 with winds out of the northwest gusting better than 30 miles per hour. Thursday morning we could see some light snow with a high on Thursday of just 16.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Two earthquakes reported in two days under Lake Erie

Seismologists are reporting a second earthquake in as many days centered under Lake Erie, off the shore of Lake County, Ohio. According to the U.S. Geological Service, a 1.9 magnitude was recorded just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, about three and a half miles north of the community of Timberlake in Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
newschannel6now.com

A string of cold fronts are on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 51. The low Wednesday night will be 21 with mostly clear skies. On Thursday, we will have a high of 35 with strong winds. The wind will be out of the north at 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values will be in the single digits Thursday morning.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WISH-TV

Bitter cold on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a blustery Wednesday with falling temperatures throughout the day, we are tracking the coldest air of the season to swing in over the next day. Wednesday night: We will continue our temperature tumble into tonight with winds eventually dying down a bit in the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the low teens with some areas even dropping into the single digits.
INDIANA STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow Thursday into Friday; 1-3 inches possible

There is a storm watch in effect now through Friday morning as the first chance of snow heads our way. Thursday is the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Late Thursday night into Friday is when we will most likely see...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy