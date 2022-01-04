ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYtGK_0dcibJty00

Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” announced Tuesday that the show will be canceled through the end of the week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” he wrote in a Twitter post. “… Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

“Late Night” is the latest show to be impacted by a rising number of COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, fueled by the arrival of the omicron variant. Officials first detected the variant in the U.S. on Dec. 1. In the weeks since, it has grown to become the dominant variant linked to coronavirus infections nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last month, “Saturday Night Live” scrapped plans to tape its regular show with a live audience and musical guest because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, NPR reported. Instead, host Paul Rudd appeared with a pared-down cast and guest stars Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. On Monday, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said he tested positive for COVID-19 while the show was on holiday break.

An unidentified source told The New York Times that on-air talent at “Late Night” has been undergoing daily COVID-19 testing. Meyers, who helmed the show for its Monday broadcast, tested negative that day, according to the Times.

Officials have confirmed 56.6 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 828,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 294.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in over 5.4 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Keene Sentinel

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Nbc#Covid#Npr#The New York Times#Johns Hopkins University
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24/7 Wall St.

Best SNL Celebrity Hosts of All Time

Few shows in television history have had the lifespan of “Saturday Night Live.” The sketch-comedy show has been a fixture on Saturday night for 46 years, boosting the careers of Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, and John Belushi. A unique feature of the show has been its celebrity guest host. […]
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Says He Won’t Do ‘The Late Show’ Remotely Amid Omicron Outbreak: “Corona Is Dealing With Me Now”

Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
51K+
Followers
86K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy