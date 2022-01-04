ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

You Could Win Ice Cream For Life If You Guess Turkey Hill’s Mystery Flavor

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey Hill is bringing fans a sweet treat this new year — a mystery-flavored ice cream. Although it’s easy enough to get hype about trying to guess the brand’s first-ever mystery flavor, the Pennsylvania-based company is taking the stakes up a notch by offering a lifetime supply of ice cream for...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 10

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wegmans#Schnucks#Turkey Hill Mystery
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

18 Ice Cream Cakes Ranked Worst To Best

Ice cream and cake. Is there truly a better pair of desserts to treat yourself to for a birthday party, celebration, or just because? Let's be honest: we'd be lying to ourselves if we didn't love a little cake and ice cream while we binge our favorite Netflix shows. When it comes to desserts, most agree that it's pretty tough to top cake and ice cream — even with a cherry. You might be thinking to yourself: What could possibly be better than ice cream and cake? Cake ice cream? No, while we love cake batter ice cream, we were thinking more along the lines of a cold, sweet ice cream cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dunkin' Donuts Employee Just Shared 'Delicious' Upcoming Coffee Flavor

It has certainly been a banner year for Dunkin'. Their spring menu, leaked on Reddit, boasted new items like a new cold foam topping option for cold drinks and an Irish Creme Swirl to rival the Irish Cream Cold Brew at Starbucks. Their newer merch also garnered enough attention and buzz to get Instagram in a tizzy to find even the smallest of items like their iced coffee keychain.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy