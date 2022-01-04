ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Cotton asks DOJ about releasing criminals to home confinement

By Shane Magie
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – Today, Senator Tom Cotton wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the Department of Justice’s recent decision to ignore the clear limits placed by Congress on pandemic-related home confinement of convicted federal criminals.

Cotton wrote in part:

The Department’s Office of Legal Counsel correctly concluded in January 2021 that the only tenable reading of the CARES Act is that the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) could only exercise expanded home confinement placement authority during the coronavirus national emergency, and that the law requires that the BOP return such inmates to prison and follow the limits of longstanding federal law following the end of the emergency.

Senator Tom Cotton

The rest of the letter can be found here .

